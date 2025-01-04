Singer Marie Reim has famous parents - which didn't make her own career so easy. (archive picture) dpa

Marie Reim has just released a new album on which all the songs more or less revolve around the theme of love. However, the pop star is single again, as she announced on Instragram at the beginning of the year.

According to the post, the break-up happened some time ago.

The singer writes that she is "happier than ever". She has just released her third album "Sternzeichen Liebe". Show more

Her third album was released on Friday. On "Sternzeichen Liebe" by Marie Reim (24), all the songs more or less revolve around the topic of love in various facets. It is intended to reflect her "emotional journey". "It's not just about love in a partnership. It's about love between friends, love for friends, love for pets. Love is everywhere," the singer told the German Press Agency.

At the beginning of the year, the 24-year-old announced that she was single again - and had been for some time. "Now it's a new year and the break-up was so long ago that I can say: I don't have to protect anyone anymore," she explains. "Life goes on for me even after my break-up. I'm doing very well!"

She announced her split from boyfriend Aleks in an Instagram post. The two had only confirmed their relationship in summer 2024.

The singer wrote under a photo of her: "Yes, I'm single again! (Been for a while) However, I wanted to protect both parties first by not letting the public tear everything apart straight away..." However, she probably couldn't keep it a secret in the industry forever. She is "totally happy" with her decision and has "learned a lot". "If you let go of things that aren't good for you - 10 times better things will come along."

Marie Reim's father hoped that she would learn something "sensible"

In addition to a song on "Sternzeichen Liebe" ("Marilyn Monroe"), which Marie Reim sings partly in German and partly in English - quite unusual in pop music - there is also a song on the album that she recorded together with her father Matthias Reim (67): "Hallo ich möchte gern wissen wie's dir geht".

If it had been up to him, his daughter could have pursued a different career. Marie Reim revealed that her father had clearly asked her to finish school: "He probably hoped that I might end up learning something 'sensible' after all. If it had been up to him, I would have become a lawyer."

Famous parents weren't always good

But the singer was born with the pop genes: Marie Reim is the daughter of pop stars Michelle (52) and Matthias Reim. She has not only had positive experiences with her famous name, as she reveals in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur: "The path I took was tough at the beginning."

She certainly didn't see it as an advantage at the beginning of her own music career that her parents were stars of the scene. Her mother Michelle ("Wer Liebe lebt"), for example, competed for Germany at the ESC in 2001. Father Matthias had his biggest hit with "Verdammt, ich lieb dich".

"A lot of people in the industry automatically said: 'You're someone's daughter? And what can you do yourself? You'll never be able to hold a candle to your parents, don't even try,'" Marie Reim recalls. "I was still insecure back then too, and that really got to me."

She is now an established pop singer herself. She has already released her third album, "Sternzeichen Liebe".

"Everyone would notice that she is my mother"

There were various reasons why she held on to a stage career. For one, she simply didn't want to give up on her dream, explains Marie Reim.

"And pretending that I wasn't my parents' daughter would have been impossible," she says. She is too proud of them for that - and the resemblance is too great.

"When I sing a song by my mother, I sound just like her," says the pop singer. "And no matter what color my hair was, everyone would know she was my mother." That's good genes, too. "She's now in her mid-50s and looks stunning."

