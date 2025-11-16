"I told him: I don't want to marry anyone else, but I don't want to marry you either": Hazel Brugger on the first wedding proposal from her current husband, comedian Thomas Spitzer. Picture: sda

Hazel Brugger and Thomas Spitzer have been a couple for over ten years. Since their wedding in May 2020, the comedian couple have regularly given insights into their everyday marriage and family life on stage and in podcasts.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hazel Brugger and Thomas Spitzer tied the knot in May 2020.

Since then, the comedian couple have regularly spoken about their marriage in public - most recently last week at the German media awards ceremony for the Bambi.

Shortly before the show began in Munich, the 31-year-old revealed her ultimate relationship tip on the red carpet. Show more

"I'm not the person for romantic situations, because I'm from Switzerland," said Hazel Brugger at the 2017 "Kampf der Künste", adding: "We don't have emotions, we have money ... but plenty of it ..."

A lot has happened in the life of the Swiss comedian and entertainer since her open-air performance in Hamburg's Stadtpark.

In May 2020, Brugger married Thomas Spitzer, also a professional joker. And the Brugger-Spitzer couple have become parents to two daughters in the past four years.

"I don't want to marry anyone else, but I don't want to marry you either"

Since their wedding, the comedian couple have given regular insights into their everyday lives during their live shows, in their podcasts and on Instagram, proving time and again that romance is still not a favorite pastime of the couple.

And this despite the fact that Thomas Spitzer proposed to Hazel Brugger on their third date.

"I didn't tell him no straight away. Rather, I saw the proposal as a compliment. The marriage proposal was basically about the question of whether or not we were planning a future together," Brugger revealed in an interview with Blick a year after the wedding.

She continued: "So, if you like, there were not only romantic aspects at that moment, but also practical ones. I told him: I don't want to marry anyone else, but I don't want to marry you either."

Brugger and Spitzer "complement each other perfectly"

Today we know: At some point, Hazel Brugger did say yes to the wedding.

At first, Brugger and Spitzer didn't even want to work together. But at some point they realized "that we complement each other perfectly and that people accept us as a team".

He continues: "As time went on, we had more and more couples among our viewers, and then it was only right to talk about relationships and go public as a couple ourselves."

Today, Hazel Brugger and Thomas Spitzer soon talk about their everyday marriage and family life at every opportunity - most recently at last week's presentation of the German media award Bambi at the Bavaria Film Studios in Munich.

Brugger was awarded a "Bambi" in the comedy category "for her intelligent and socially critical performances in Germany".

Shortly before the show began, the comedian revealed her ultimate relationship tip to "Bunte" magazine on the red carpet:

"It's actually easier to stay together, because then you have to do one less thing: You don't have to break up. And that's why my tip is: if you want to stay together, just don't break up."

More videos from the department