In an interview, Paris Hilton gave an insight into her beauty secrets. The hotel heiress reveals that she is proud never to have had Botox injections.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Paris Hiltons has been committed to a consistent skincare routine since her childhood. This is inspired by her mother Kathy Hilton.

The 43-year-old reveals in an interview that she has never had any procedures or Botox injections.

The DJane has also set up a spa at home, equipped with high-tech devices such as LED lights and cryotherapy. Show more

"You're aging backwards, aren't you?" Zach Sang (31) asks Paris Hilton (43) in the November 22 episode of his show. The It girl smiles and mentions "Benjamin Button". A reference to the movie "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button", in which the main character, played by Brad Pitt (60), ages backwards.

Hilton beams and explains that she knows what is good for her skin. Above all, however, she is proud that she is "completely natural". "I've stayed out of the sun, never had Botox injections, no surgery, nothing," says Hilton.

Skin care routine copied from mom

As the DJane goes on to reveal, she learned her beauty routine from her mother, Kathy Hilton (65). "My mother told me when I was eight years old: 'Paris, stay out of the sun. And then she taught me this amazing ten-step skincare routine." Since that age, the now 43-year-old has stuck to it.

Hilton goes on to reveal that she has set up her own spa at home, which is also one of her recipes for success. "It's called Sliving Spa. It has the most amazing LED lights, hydrafacial machines, a 'hyperbaric' chamber and cryotherapy. It's basically a real spa, as you would imagine," confesses the mother of two.

Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum: "Forever is not enough"

Does Hilton also chat about her beauty routine with her "The Simple Life" girlfriend Nicole Richie (43) from time to time? The two millionaire daughters achieved cult status with their reality show, which ran from 2003 to 2007 and in which they confronted "normal" life without all their usual luxuries.

As US media first reported in May, there will be a remake of the legendary show with the two It girls almost 20 years later. The whole thing is to be called "Paris & Nicole: The Encore".

Hilton will allegedly have plenty of time for such projects. Because, as Sang notes in his show, the singer will probably live forever. Hilton replies: "That's the plan." Her husband Carter Reum (43) always says: "Forever is not enough, so we need the Sliving Spa in the house."

