Cinema event of the year "I'm still crying" - what fans say about the new "Avatar" film

Dominik Müller

17.12.2025

"Avatar 3: Fire and Ash" opens in cinemas on Wednesday. blue News attended the preview the day before - and asked moviegoers whether the high expectations were met.

17.12.2025, 15:06

17.12.2025, 18:04

The wait is over: "Avatar 3: Fire and Ash" by cinema revolutionary James Cameron opens in cinemas on Wednesday. Like its predecessors, the film sets new visual standards: Cameron built specially developed 3D camera systems that allow realistic motion capture under water for the first time.

"Avatar 3" stars in an interview"At what point do we become the monster we're trying to destroy?"

A few lucky cinema fans were able to embark on the journey to Pandora at the preview screening in Zurich on Tuesday. They told blue News directly after the screening how they experienced "Avatar 3", what they thought of its long running time of 3 hours and 17 minutes and whether the visual effects had the desired effect.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" coming soon to the cinemaMy trip to Pandora: Why "Avatar" knocked my socks off despite my 3D aversion

There were even tears - whether out of joy or disappointment, you can find out in the video above.

"Avatar 3: Fire and Ash" opens at blue Cinema on December 17, 2025.

