He only does television on the side: but Jürgen von der Lippe remains just as committed to the stage as he is to writing. An interview about getting older and ways to keep things light.

Conversations with Jürgen von der Lippe are a pleasure in many ways. Sometimes philosophical, sometimes very prosaic. Sometimes humorous, sometimes deadly serious. And always unpredictable in a positive way.

The entertainer is now 76 years old. He can be seen on television from time to time - on quiz shows, for example. To this day, he counts "Was liest du?", a program broadcast by WDR from 2003 to 2010 in which von der Lippe presented books together with celebrity guests, as one of his best experiences on TV.

After the end of the TV format, he continued the concept in a similar form on YouTube. "Lippes Leselust" is currently running successfully in its fourth season. In addition, his latest book has just been published: a collection of stories and glosses with the tongue-twisting title "Sextextsextett".

In it, Jürgen von der Lippe writes about sloppy language and boats called "phimosis". About being moderately overweight, being on first-name terms and about a three-speed car from the student days.

Jürgen von der Lippe, did you really have that Renault 4 called August Hörnchen?

It was a used, sky-blue R3, hopelessly overpriced, but fast on the move. But the V-belt kept breaking, which cost my girlfriend a lot of tights. Although ... I never really enjoyed driving.

But you still got your driver's license ...

Yes, when I was in the army. It was part of my officer training. I was even supposed to get all kinds of driving licenses. But the first thing I did was put a Maico motorcycle on the wall. Then came this Unimog with the intermediate throttle - I didn't understand it. I couldn't drive a truck either. Well ...

You spent three years in the army as a regular soldier. You can't really imagine Jürgen von der Lippe as a roaring platoon leader of an armored infantry battalion ...

You don't have to. I was with the signalmen. I spent my last year in Lippstadt, first as a midshipman, then as a lieutenant and platoon leader, in the training company. Of course, I was completely miscast.

But thanks to my acting talent, I passed all the courses, even the dreaded lone fighter course in Hammelburg. But well, three years in the army was a bit much.

Conscientious objection was not an issue for you?

For me, pacifism was and is not a logically tenable position. It has never stopped an aggressor from attacking someone who can't defend themselves. So why shouldn't he attack someone who doesn't want to defend themselves?

The current political situation seems to prove you right.

Even Robert Habeck says that he would no longer refuse to defend himself today. Unfortunately, the fact is that humans haven't really been around that long in terms of the history of the planet. We have to live with our animal heritage, this eating and being eaten.

Of course, everyone wants a world in which reason determines our actions, but if we listen to ourselves and look at how often we react violently and hostilely, with words or deeds ...

So human behavior is primarily a matter of genes?

And of course also upbringing.

What do you mean by that?

Oh, I don't really want to reopen this discussion. I remember the fuss about Loki Schmidt (editor's note: wife of German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt) when she said that a slap in the face never hurt a child. But of course I belong to a generation that got its ass kicked. Both at home and at school.

If I messed up, I got a few slaps on the back with a wooden spoon, but after that it was fine. No quiet staircase, no house arrest, that wasn't possible either, I didn't have my own room. Today, any form of violence is frowned upon, in theory. In fact, it's getting more and more out of hand.

"Today there is an ever-increasing prudery. Due to the wokeness. In a way, the 1950s are back, only without the church": Jürgen von der Lippe. Picture: Andre Kowalski

In your appearances on television and on stage, you are always surrounded by a lightness, a positivity. How do you manage that in these times?

Honestly, I don't want to think seriously about what will become of all these different theaters of war. Putin is impossible to assess, and neither is Trump. Then there's the Middle East conflict. In this country, it's not even a hundred years since six million Jews were killed. And suddenly anti-Semitism is emerging here again.

In all of this, I admit, humor doesn't help me much either. I don't have any solutions, any more than anyone else. And making fun of such things during my performances is not an option. So all that's left is escapism, laughing about everyday things.

Her own TV career started in 1980 with the "WWF Club" and included many different forms of entertainment after that. Only a classic late-night show wasn't one of them. Would that not have been for you?

I might have liked it, but it was never offered to me. Harald Schmidt did that brilliantly, better than anyone else. And even with him, the audience's interest waned at some point. I myself always tried to stop my shows before the broadcaster came up with the idea. "Donnerlippchen", for example, which was a great success. At some point, I told WDR that I didn't want to continue. I remember the head of entertainment saying: "That's a shame. Then come up with something else." Those were the days, a sentence like that is unimaginable today.

Then came "Money or Love", which was probably your biggest TV success.

Because money didn't matter. We were able to spend a whole 14 days on each episode, one week of which was spent directly in the studio. I had six playwrights and a head writer for the gags and, of course, a huge team who all had a lot of fun. Apart from that, there was the editor, the head of entertainment and the director and not dozens of breakfast directors who want to add their two cents.

You will be 77 this year, please tell us: What is the beauty of getting older?

I would like to quote Theodor Fontane, who says: "Old age has many ugly and stupid things, but it has one good thing: Nothing is of particular importance. You can do it this way or that way." That sums it up. This tendency to overvalue one's own opinion diminishes considerably in old age. Because I've also been wrong too often. When you're young, you often think you're infallible. But the hormonal mellowness of old age relaxes you and makes you more tolerant. I think I've become much more tolerant.

And what's the worst thing about getting older?

The ageing of one organ or another.

For some people, thank goodness, it's not life-threatening.

But it adds up: osteoarthritis, hair loss. And I'm also becoming forgetful, which is bad. Yesterday I was sitting in a restaurant, had tartare and ordered ketchup and mustard with it. I announced to the horrified waitress that this was the recipe from ... and then the name was gone. It was Henri Nannen, as I remembered during dessert. I'd had problems like this before, but less often. For example, I knew the name of the lead singer, but I couldn't remember the band name. Once on "Was liest du", when I wanted to say goodbye, the guest's name was even missing. I then spent what felt like 20 minutes listing his merits, then luckily I remembered him, that's hell!

It's a good thing that you're now back on your reading tour. The book on the table will certainly help you.

What book? It's a joke. It's called "Sextextsextett", to give you the title again. My 16th, by the way.

Keyword diseases: In many programs with Harald Schmidt, you flirted with the fact that you were a ... oh, that's another word that nobody can remember ...

... nosophobic ...

... that you are a nosophobic. It describes the exaggerated fear of becoming ill. What do you do about it? It probably doesn't get any less with age.

There's always something. I had something wrong with my eye a year ago. I was in the clinic in Dortmund. Conjunctivitis. Got drops. Supposed to last four weeks. It worked. Now I was in Schwerin. Eye again. Sty. Drops. Ointment. It would take four weeks, they said. After two months it was smaller, but the eye was still bright red and watering all day. Next doctor, different drops, no ointment. Now it's slowly getting better.

So you still have faith in medicine?

I'm one of those people who prefer the doctor as an authority to the Internet. And that's good for me.

You're not struggling with age?

No. I really don't. But I also do a lot to stay fit. At home, I had the choice of setting up a guest room or a gym. How often do you have overnight guests and how often should you exercise? So there's no question. In the hotel, if there is no gym, I also use some apps. These chair exercises for seniors, for example, are great ...

Are they the ones from the commercials where an AI-generated pensioner tells you in a harsh voice to lift your legs from left to right and back for several minutes?

That's great. There are lots of interesting options, variety is important. You can also move your legs up and down.

But you can't do it without discipline.

I learned that in the army. A certain ability to suffer and a willingness to go beyond your own limits developed there. I've heard that boxers go over the dead center twice in the dressing room during warm-ups.

"But everything I do professionally, I do because I enjoy it. And I've always tried to do it as well as possible": Jürgen von der Lippe. Picture: Henning Kaiser/dpa

Do you and your wife actually still live in two different places in Berlin?

Nothing has changed about the fact that my wife lives in the middle of the forest. Two lakes on the doorstep. Dogs. And that's not mine, at least not for long. I'm a city person, I need stores and a variety of restaurants within walking distance. Sometimes we meet at her place, sometimes at mine. Any psychologist will tell you: make sure you have at least separate bedrooms, or even better, separate apartments. Separate cities are also nice.

You are an old, white man and the majority of people in this country like you. Not every TV star of yesteryear is like that.

I've always said that stage shows are more important to me than television. Now, after more than 50 years, 16 books and 20 programs, I have a solid fan base that now includes their children and even grandchildren, who in turn know me from my YouTube channel, 450 videos, almost 360,000 subscribers. The Leselust videos with Torsten Sträter are doing particularly well.

Do you have to make sure, for example in an interview moment like this one, that you don't fall into the Thomas Gottschalk trap?

Oh, the mistake is obviously that he's on Twitter, now X, and looks at everything that's said about him. I don't do that. I look at the comments on my YouTube channel. Out of 100, two are negative.

Don't you mind the haters online?

Honestly, I feel sorry for these people who are online, possibly under different identities, and just want to stir things up. But what I find really bad is the case of Thilo Mischke, who was actually supposed to present the culture magazine "ttt" on ARD. I read that there was agreement at ARD that he would do it. Suddenly his 15-year-old book title "Around the World in 80 Women" is being held up to him.

Certainly not a brilliant feat of taste, but then a thousand people on the net tear their mouths apart, and ARD promptly decides to stop taking him. Not because of the title of the book, but because of the uproar on the net. So 1000 people are enough to take away the job of a qualified journalist. Cancel culture at it's best. Well done!

If you, as a young person, were to compete again with your way of entertaining, in this industry, in this media world, would it work?

I don't think so. I remember the "WWF Club" on Fridays. My boss told me at the time that the Catholic Church was on the mat every week because of me. And he ironed that out. Today there is an ever-increasing prudery. Due to the wokeness. In a way, the 50s are back, only without the church.

The church has always been a favorite topic of yours. In 1994, the comedy movie "Nich' mit Leo" was released, in which you played a priest. The reviews were not very uplifting.

I still have one in my head. Someone wrote that I was consumed by hatred of the church.

The "Lexikon des internationalen Films" said: "A gentleman's joke stretched to feature length. The raunchy slapstick is only rarely interrupted by original ideas, and the leading actor lacks any talent. A dull and annoying movie."

Soooo ... (smiles)

You like that ...

Very much.

Is there anything you regret?

Privately, one or two things. But everything I do professionally, I do because I enjoy it. And I've always tried to do it as well as possible.

