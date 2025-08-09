The Locarno Film Festival honors Oscar winner Emma Thompson for her career with the Leopard Club Award. Overjoyed and impressed by the Piazza Grande, she presents her thriller "The Dead of Winter".

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you Emma Thompson is honored by the Locarno Film Festival with the Leopard Club Award for her filmmaking.

The two-time Oscar winner presents the nerve-wracking thriller "The Dead of Winter", in which she tries to rescue a kidnapped woman, on the Piazza Grande.

Speaking to blue News on the red carpet, she is overjoyed, but also excited by the overwhelming atmosphere on the Piazza. Show more

Two Oscars, two Golden Globes, 3 BAFTA Awards and numerous other prizes: Emma Thompson is one of the most successful and popular actresses in England. Her best-known works include "Howards End" (1992), "Sense and Sensibility" (1996), the "Harry Potter" series (2003-2011), "Love Actually" (2003), "Saving Mr. Banks" (2013), "Cruella" (2021) and "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" (2022).

In addition to acting, she is also a screenwriter and producer. She even won one of her Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Sense and Sensibility".

The Locarno Film Festival honored Emma Thompson with the Leopard Club Award for her impressive career. blue News meets the extremely charming 66-year-old actress on the red carpet. She is overjoyed to be in Locarno and raves about the wonderful atmosphere. At the same time, the packed Piazza Grande is overwhelming and intimidating.

World premiere of the powerful thriller "The Dead of Winter"

Following the award ceremony, Emma Thompson presented her new film "The Dead of Winter" by director Brian Kirk. In this gripping thriller, Thompson plays a lonely fisherwoman who witnesses a hostage situation in the remote icy landscape of Minnesota. Her courageous rescue attempt proves to be the last hope for the trapped young woman.

Despite its ice-cold setting and the brutal scenes in the main plot, "The Dead of Winter" also has its heart-warming moments, telling a beautiful love story in the background and in flashbacks. In this way, the film offers a pleasant contrast to the disturbing underlying mood without falling into kitsch.

More interviews from Locarno