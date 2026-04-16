"As a director, you never master everything perfectly - but that's exactly what makes the job lively, exciting and always challenging for me": Natascha Beller. Picture: Maurice Haas

Natascha Beller is a film director and screenwriter. On Thursday, March 16, her family film "Plitsch Platsch forever" will be released in cinemas. A conversation about the film industry, lack of courage and dealing with children.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Thursday, March 16, the feature film "Plitsch Platsch forever" by Zurich director and screenwriter Natascha Beller celebrates its premiere.

"I love doing it and I'm grateful that I've found a job that I love more than anything. I particularly like the fact that the job of filmmaking is so varied," says Beller in an interview with blue News.

A conversation with the 44-year-old about the peculiarities of the Swiss film scene, artistic compromises and why she still enjoys working as a director. Show more

Natascha Beller, we're playing a question-and-answer game today: I'm going to ask you as many questions as possible over the next 45 minutes. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If you don't like a question, you can also say "Next" once.

All right. I'm a bit tired today and therefore perhaps not always so quick with the answers (laughs).

Sophia Coppola or Greta Gerwig?

I really appreciate both filmmakers. If I had to choose, I would go for Greta Gerwig. I also think she's a great actress and I like her sense of humor.

Cinema or television?

Cinema - because of the big pictures.

Outdoor pool or lake?

I would like to say lake. But since becoming a mother, I go to the outdoor pool more often - it's closer. With my daughter, going to the lake is sometimes a bit of a hassle (laughs).

What was your dream job as a child?

I wanted to be a goldsmith.

Your most revolutionary thought as a teenager?

I don't know if I had any revolutionary thoughts when I was young. I just know that we smoked pot (laughs).

About the author: Bruno Bötschi blue News blue News editor Bruno Bötschi regularly talks to well-known personalities from Switzerland and abroad for the question-and-answer game "Bötschi fragt". He asks them lots of questions - always direct, often funny and sometimes profound. It always remains open until the very last question as to where the fast-paced ping-pong will lead.

Are you a brave person?

Theoretically, yes. I've already parachuted. Since my daughter was born, I've become more anxious. Things that used to excite me now often scare me. Last year, I wanted to fly in a hot air balloon with a friend - just before I did, I got scared.

Why was that?

I don't want my daughter to grow up without me - that's probably why I'm more cautious these days.

When do you doubt your abilities the most?

Whenever I receive a rejection from a film funding agency - like recently.

You've been working in the film industry for years. Won't such rejections become the norm at some point?

You're right, I could be used to it - but I'm not. It's a stab in the heart every time.

What was a real risk that you took?

My first feature film "The Fertile Years Are Over" was not considered worthy of funding by the official bodies in 2019. I used my entire fortune to make it anyway.

How risky is it to make a movie in Switzerland?

If you can finance a film in this country through the usual funding bodies - the Federal Office of Culture, the Zurich Film Foundation, TV broadcasters and distributors - the financial risk remains manageable. Unlike in Hollywood, where filmmakers work with contracts worth millions, you are unlikely to get rich as a director in Switzerland. For me, my first feature film "The Fertile Years Are Over" was an investment in my own reputation.

What do you mean by that?

The success of the film ensured that I received more and more requests as a director afterwards. As a result, I worked in Germany, among other places, where I was able to realize the comedy series "Ruby" for ZDF.

"I think one of the advantages of the political system in Switzerland is that there is not just one person at the top, but we have seven Federal Councillors." Natascha Beller. Picture: Maurice Haas

Why do you make movies?

I love doing it and am grateful that I have found a job that I love more than anything. I particularly like the fact that the job of filmmaking is so varied: I work with a wide variety of people, I can tell stories and realize them with images, sound and music. I'm a person who gets bored easily - that's why filmmaking suits me so well. As a director, you never master everything perfectly - but that's exactly what makes the job lively, exciting and always challenging for me.

Your family film "Plitsch Platsch Forever" will be released in Swiss cinemas from Thursday, April 16.

Of course I'm nervous about how the first reviews will turn out - I'm particularly excited to see how the movie will be received by the children.

Plitsch Platsch Forever" has already received its first award before its cinema release: At its world premiere in mid-March at the BUFF youth and children's film festival in Malmö, Sweden ...

... the film won the so-called Barnfondens Prize. This award means a lot to me because the jury consisted only of children of different age groups.

In a nutshell: How would you explain the content of "Plitsch Platsch forever" to someone?

Eleven-year-old Pola wants to save the Plitsch Platsch outdoor pool so that her best friend can come back to Switzerland. Her mother used to run a street food trolley at the pool. When the pool is closed by the authorities during the summer vacation due to safety concerns, the three women emigrate to Canada. Pola hopes that her friend will return if she succeeds in reopening the bathing establishment.

How much of the movie has to do with your own life story?

The screenplay for "Plitsch Platsch forever" wasn't written by me - and yet I found myself in it. I've been a water rat since I was a child - and not just for fun. I was a synchronized swimmer, competitive swimmer and lifeguard. And I also experienced at a young age how one of my best friends suddenly moved away. A swimming pool is not a normal place, but a small universe of its own that has many stories to tell visually.

Alva Maurer, one of the two main actresses, said in an interview with the "Aargauer Zeitung" that she will never forget the night-time water scene in particular.

We filmed in the summer of 2025 during the vacations. But it was hardly ever nice weather. There's a scene in the movie where it even rained.

I didn't notice that.

That's a good thing. We had to do some magic here and there during color grading, i.e. during post-production. We even had to incorporate the sun so that we could create a uniform, cinematic look.

In the interview, Alva Maurer said: "Despite wearing wetsuits under our clothes, we were freezing - but it was still fun."

I'm glad that Alva has positive memories of the night-time pool scene. The water in the pool was cold anyway, and that night the outside temperature was also unusually low. I therefore decided that we would only shoot the water scene once. Of course, I would have loved to shoot several more takes, but that would have been inhumane.

I think all the children who play in "Plitsch Platsch forever" do a great job.

I am very pleased with this praise. During the casting process, we paid very close attention to ensuring that the children could remain true to their characters in the movie. Alva plays the smartest girl at school in "Plitsch Platsch forever". In the pre-recorded casting video, you can hear her father giving her instructions: "Alva, please look angry once. And now please look sad." At some point, the father says: "Alva, I think the director is looking for a smart girl - so please look really smart." Alva replies: "I don't have to do anything - I can just be myself."

The song "Kinder an die Macht" by Herbert Grönemeyer says: "Put the children in charge. They don't calculate what they do. The world belongs in the hands of children. Put an end to the gloom." After watching your movie, I firmly assume that you are of the same opinion ...

I take children seriously and don't like it at all when they are underestimated or when I hear sentences like: 'They're just kids. I also find it absurd that we adults decide on issues at the ballot box, the consequences of which today's children will later have to bear. I know this feeling of not being taken seriously and not being listened to from my own childhood. I always found that awful.

Educating young people seems to be a personal concern of yours. Together with satirist Patrick "Karpi" Karpiczenko , you published the children's book "Meine erste Demo" in 2024.

Our satirical book was intended for adults and children. On Amazon, there is a note on the product page: "Warning: Use only under the direct supervision of adults." However, I think parents know best what they can expect their children to do.

"I take children seriously and don't like it at all when they are underestimated": Natascha Beller with the two leading actresses Neah Hefti and Alva Maurer of her new feature film "Plitsch Platsch forever". Picture: Aliocha Merker

Outdoor swimming pools, which are actually places of fun, were repeatedly in the headlinesin the summer of 2025 due to aggressive and inappropriate behavior on the part of bathers .

I haven't really noticed that yet. Instead, I think it's great that pools are places where people from all walks of life and all age groups can come together. There aren't many such meeting places in our society.

Is there such a thing as evil?

Yes - I think you also know men like Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin or Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

What can you do against evil?

Unfortunately, often not enough.

What's the first thing that comes to mind about Donald Trump?

The behavior of the US president just makes me sad - and I often feel powerless. I think it's all the better that we in Switzerland can also influence politics as individuals thanks to direct democracy.

What's the first thing that comes to mind about former Federal Councillor Simonetta Sommaruga?

I think one of the advantages of the political system in Switzerland is that there is not just one person at the top, but we have seven Federal Councillors. Because the right, center and left govern together in this country, the result is a mixture that works pretty well - even if I don't like all the decisions that are made in the Federal Palace. But that's part of the nature of our direct democracy.

Which law would you like to introduce?

I think a basic income for everyone from the age of twelve would be cool.

Which scientific or technical development has impressed you the most so far?

I am impressed by the rapid development of AI.

Does this development sometimes scare you?

Above all, I am curious about what will be possible in the future. At the same time, however, I am well aware that AI will unfortunately also make a lot of bad and unpleasant things possible. I was shocked when I heard that the German actress and presenter Collien Fernandes was the victim of digital violence. I know, of course, that the presumption of innocence always applies, but if it is true that her ex-husband created fake profiles of her with pornographic content, that is simply terrible, inhumane and very frightening. It is therefore all the more important that legislators finally provide better protection for victims of digital violence. I would have liked politicians to have drawn up clearer rules when the internet was first introduced - and now I just hope that they don't remain inactive again when it comes to AI.

What unscientific discovery fascinates you?

Is a trip to the moon an unscientific discovery?

I don't think so. But I don't want to be like that and I'll let your answer stand.

Otherwise, I suggest the blobfish. It was discovered ten years ago and was long considered the ugliest animal in the world. In 2025, New Zealand named it "Fish of the Year" in order to better protect the endangered species.

Do you remember the very first time you went to the movies?

Ariel the Mermaid was probably the first movie I ever saw in the cinema. After that, I wanted to go to the movies as often as possible.

What's the craziest experience you've ever had in a movie theater?

I was on vacation in the Philippines and went to the cinema one afternoon to watch the Japanese version of the horror film "The Ring". The special thing about the movie theater was that you could sit there as long as you wanted. There were countless people sitting in the theater who had seen the film several times - I noticed this because many of them were constantly looking at their smartphones instead of the screen.

So they didn't want to watch the movie anymore?

Everyone was waiting for a particularly creepy scene - the one where a woman suddenly crawls out of a television set. Minutes before the scene was shown on the screen, the auditorium became restless and everyone started screaming.

"I honestly don't know whether it's the perimenopause or whether women can also have a midlife crisis. Or whether I suffer from both at the same time": Natascha Beller turned 44 a few weeks ago. Picture: zVg

Which films influenced you in your work as a filmmaker?

There are a number of films that have had a lasting influence on me. I'll never forget "The World's End", the action science fiction comedy by Edgar Wright from 2013. I'm fascinated by how imaginatively he uses cinematic means in it. The same applies to the films of the late French director Jacques Tati.

What fascinates you about him?

With him, there's often more going on in the background.

In other words, a man sits bored in a café in the foreground while an accident happens in the street behind?

Exactly. I would like to do something like that more often in my films. In "Plitsch Platsch forever", I have a scene with a birthday party in the background that is inspired by this.

You recently turned 44 years old. Half of your life is probably already over ...

I'm in a midlife crisis (laughs).

Is that really true?

I honestly don't know whether it's the perimenopause or whether women can also have a midlife crisis. Or whether I'm suffering from both at the same time. Either way: I've been thinking about my life a lot lately and wondering what the second half will bring.

How satisfied are you with the first half of your life?

I am satisfied - and at the same time I ask myself: is this satisfaction enough - or should I strive for even more happiness?

Do you have any ideas on how you could live an even happier life?

As I got older, I became more selective. I say yes less often these days - both in my private life and at work. In future, I want to focus even more on what I really want to do.

How old do you want to be?

I want to leave this world shortly before my 100th birthday.

So you don't mind going for walks with a walking frame?

That's fine with me - the important thing for me is to be able to stay as fit as possible until the end of my life.

We are slowly approaching the end of this interview, which brings us to the big talent test: please rate your talent now, dear Natascha, from zero points, no talent, to ten points, super talent: Mountaineer?

Two points. I recently went bouldering ...

... and wasn't particularly successful?

You could say that.

Joke teller?

I have a talent for making people at the table laugh quickly during a meal. Unfortunately, I'm not very good at remembering jokes. That's why I only give myself nine out of ten points.

Astronaut?

Eight points. I would love to fly to the moon and test weightlessness.

How does that fit in with the ever-increasing fear you mentioned at the beginning?

Good point. Okay, I'll wait to go to the moon until my daughter is grown up (laughs).

"Plitsch Platsch forever" opens in Swiss cinemas on Thursday, April 16.

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