Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. kyodo/dpa

The Japanese imperial couple are focusing on royal diplomacy in Europe in June. Naruhito and Masako will visit both the Netherlands and Belgium, where they will meet several monarchs.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are traveling to the Netherlands and Belgium for state visits in June.

Meetings are planned with King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde as well as several official appointments.

In addition to diplomatic talks, the focus will be on commemorative events and the 160th anniversary of relations between Belgium and Japan. Show more

The Japanese imperial couple are about to embark on a major trip to Europe: Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit both the Netherlands and Belgium in June. The official itineraries for the state visits have now been confirmed - including meetings with the respective royal houses.

The first stop will be a visit to the Netherlands on June 13. There, Naruhito and Masako will be received by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. The Dutch court announced the state visit back in March, stating: "At the invitation of His Majesty the King, His Majesty Emperor Naruhito of Japan will pay a state visit to the Netherlands." The Emperor will be accompanied by Empress Masako.

Several official appointments are on the program during the visit. Among other things, a state banquet, talks with Prime Minister Rob Jetten and a visit to the parliament in The Hague are planned. A commemorative event on the Japanese occupation of the former Netherlands Indies during the Second World War is also likely to be particularly significant. There, the imperial couple will lay flowers at a memorial to the victims.

Celebrations in Belgium

On June 20, Naruhito and Masako will travel on to Belgium, where they will be received by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. The actual state visit begins there on June 23. The focus will be on celebrating the 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belgium and Japan.

In an official statement, the Belgian court emphasized the importance of the visit: "The state visit of the imperial couple offers an excellent opportunity to celebrate the flourishing friendship between our countries and to further deepen our bilateral relations in the coming years." After almost two weeks in Europe, the Japanese imperial couple will return to Tokyo on June 25.

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