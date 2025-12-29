Bares for Rares - The Brummer Horst Lichter was amazed when he saw the magnificent "Brummer" on the expert's desk in Monday's edition of the ZDF flea market show "Bares für Rares". Image: ZDF The ornate filigree work with floral wire patterns had its roots in southern Italy and northern Portugal. Image: ZDF Another object in the show was an old AEG heater that Lichter declared to be "useful and beautiful". Image: ZDF Expert Heide Rezepa-Zabel recognized a brooch from the family's estate as a shell cameo from Naples. Image: ZDF According to Bianca Berding, a porcelain fawn from a household clearance was designed by Fritz Heidenreich for Rosenthal. Image: ZDF Bares for Rares - The Brummer Horst Lichter was amazed when he saw the magnificent "Brummer" on the expert's desk in Monday's edition of the ZDF flea market show "Bares für Rares". Image: ZDF The ornate filigree work with floral wire patterns had its roots in southern Italy and northern Portugal. Image: ZDF Another object in the show was an old AEG heater that Lichter declared to be "useful and beautiful". Image: ZDF Expert Heide Rezepa-Zabel recognized a brooch from the family's estate as a shell cameo from Naples. Image: ZDF According to Bianca Berding, a porcelain fawn from a household clearance was designed by Fritz Heidenreich for Rosenthal. Image: ZDF

This "Brummer" blew the mind of "Bares für Rares" presenter Horst Lichter - and completely blew a dealer's mind.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the ZDF show "Bares für Rares", a mighty bracelet with smoky quartz weighing almost 90 carats caused astonishment.

The piece of jewelry, which dates from the 1950s to 1960s, turned out to be exceptionally valuable due to its gold value alone.

Dealer Susanne Steiger was so impressed that she ended up buying the bracelet for 3,300 euros. Show more

Horst Lichter was astonished on Monday's edition of the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares" when he saw the magnificent "Brummer" on the expert's desk. One dealer in particular was so impressed by the imposing bracelet that she would prefer to wear nothing else - much to the amazement of her colleagues.

"Wow," exclaimed Lichter when Rena and Andreas from Hamburg presented their bangle, which was once worn by the vendor's great-grandmother. Heide Rezepa-Zabel was also immediately blown away by the "incredibly powerful bangle". No wonder: the jewelry was a real "stunner" - even though it was made of delicate filigree wire.

But on the bangle was a "rather large smoky quartz, faceted like a diamond" - an impressive stone weighing almost 90 carats, the expert continued. The ornate filigree work with floral wire patterns had its roots in southern Italy and northern Portugal. "A lot of handiwork," Lichter also enthused about the extraordinary piece.

Rezepa-Zabel dated the bracelet to the 1950s to 1960s and assumed it was made in Portugal. The rule there was that only jewelry made of at least 750 gold received an official stamp. Lesser alloys were not "eligible for hallmarking". The band was probably intended for export and was later re-stamped with the 585 hallmark.

"It really makes a statement"

The asking price was an impressive 3000 euros - but that was not all: the pure gold value alone was worth 3100 euros. The expert even estimated the bracelet at a total of 3300 to 3400 euros. After all, the piece of jewelry could be "an extremely attractive eye-catcher for the right person". Horst Lichter nodded in agreement: "But hello!"

The "fat piece" also attracted everyone's attention in the dealers' room. "Wow," exclaimed Christian Vechtel at the sight of the "beautiful, large stone". Walter Lehnertz also showed interest in the piece, but when he heard the pure gold value of the "beater", he waved it off and simply passed the bracelet on to the person sitting next to him: "Here you go, Susi."

Susanne Steiger was immediately taken with the "decorative" jewelry and offered 3200 euros. It was clear to her that the bracelet had an enormous recognition value. "It really makes a statement - you don't need to wear anything else," she enthused. Her colleagues smiled and Lehnertz asked with a wink: "Nothing else at all?"

She quickly added with a laugh: "Maybe another dress." With the special bracelet, however, there was absolutely no need for any more jewelry, she said. But apart from Steiger, nobody wanted to dig that deep into their pockets. Friedrich Häusser also waved it off and stated matter-of-factly: "It's not old enough for me - I only buy antique jewelry."

Enthusiastic saleswoman: "That was a super great experience!"

The seller tried to get an extra 100 euros for the planned trip around the world - with success. Steiger relented and explained: "I'm happy to do 3300 euros." The "overjoyed" saleswoman was not only looking forward to her big trip afterwards, but also raved about her appearance on the show: "Oh my God, that was a super great experience."

Another object on the show was an old AEG heater, which Lichter declared to be "useful and beautiful". Expert Annika Rassbach was also impressed: the vintage piece from the 1950s and 70s "has style" - and worked perfectly. Offered for 50 euros, she estimated the value at 80 to 120 euros. In the end, Christian Vechtel paid 90 euros.

Expert Heide Rezepa-Zabel recognized a brooch from the family's estate as a shell cameo from Naples. The handcrafted piece from the 1960s was estimated at between 500 and 600 euros after an asking price of 400 to 500 euros. Susanne Steiger paid 600 euros in the end.

According to Bianca Berding, a porcelain fawn from a household clearance was designed by Fritz Heidenreich for Rosenthal (1939-1956). She valued the piece at 150 to 180 euros. The asking price was only 50 euros. Everyone in the dealer's room was delighted and Walter Lehnertz exclaimed: "Oh, is that Bambi?" In the end, he paid 200 euros.