She is originally from Bavaria, but has lived in Switzerland for 20 years: Simone is fighting for the last rose on the "Golden Bachelor". The 63-year-old doesn't think much of dating apps and is now hoping to find true love on TV.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The third episode of "Golden Bachelor" will be broadcast on RTL+ on December 10.

Candidate Simone was born in Bavaria, but has lived in Switzerland for 20 years and is vying for Franz Stärk's heart on the show.

The yoga teacher values charisma, humor, empathy and reliability above all else in a man.

The 63-year-old tells blue News that she doesn't want to leave Switzerland - not even for love. Show more

Will she soon be doing the sun salutation on Lake Zug with Golden Bachelor Franz Stärk (73)? The German Simone (63) wants to win the last rose in the RTL+ series, is a yoga teacher and has lived in Switzerland for 20 years. "Love first brought me to Lugano, then to Zug."

In the meantime, she has fallen so much in love with Switzerland and the people here that she has stayed even after her love has died out. That's why she can no longer imagine leaving, as she tells blue News.

Simone, who also goes by Mona, says: "I'm now deeply rooted here and love Switzerland - so no, I can't imagine moving back to Germany for love at the moment." But if the love is great enough, a solution can certainly be found.

What the Bavarian-born woman appreciates most about Switzerland is that "people here don't flaunt what they have or who they are" and the "respectful and reserved nature of the people". Simone thinks: "Switzerland is simply beautiful." The Bavarian, who identifies as Swiss, has even grown to love the tinkling of cowbells and prefers raclette to fondue.

"Dating platforms were rather off-putting, though"

The fact that she was looking for love on TV didn't go down well with everyone around her at first. "My sons were shocked at first, but my friends were thrilled," says Simone. In the end, however, she was "celebrated" from all sides for her courage in seeking love in public.

"Like many others, I've probably been on various dating platforms. But that was rather off-putting and hasn't been for me for a long time," says the 63-year-old.

The realization that love can always happen, even in such a "sophisticated format" as the "Golden Bachelor", is the reason why she is now looking for it in front of the camera.

What does Simone think of Frank Stärk? "He's a very attractive, sporty man with a great head of hair."

"Privileged" to be the only contestant from Switzerland

At the start of the show, there are 18 candidates vying for the "Golden Bachelor". It's no secret that things can get tense from time to time. But: "It was a successful combination of candidates, we got on incredibly well despite all our differences." The "girls" had "an incredible amount of fun" together.

Simone feels "privileged" to be the only contestant from Switzerland. A Swiss version would be "wonderful" in her eyes.

"People with life expertise who are also looking for love - that's the complete package for high-quality, interesting television," she says, summarizing the format. Simone is convinced that love knows no age and that people long for true love throughout their lives. "I think it will stay that way until the end."

Packing suitcases, yoga and palpitations as preparation

If she could give her younger self a piece of dating advice today, it would be this: "Take the path of the heart with peace of mind, because the lessons of love will also enrich you."

I wonder which lessons will enrich Simone on the Golden Bachelor journey? In any case, she wants "a man of the heart by my side".

In general, she is looking for a man with charisma, humor, empathy and reliability. "He should also be my best friend and confidant."

To prepare for her participation in the "Golden Bachelor", Simone has been busy packing her suitcase, doing yoga and getting her heart pumping.

