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A Forgotten Crisis In the Congo, Thousands Are Fighting for Their Very Survival

Christian Thumshirn

17.6.2026

Ebola is spreading, and armed groups control entire regions: A humanitarian crisis is escalating in eastern Congo. Aid workers warn that the outbreak is far from reaching its peak.

17.06.2026, 15:01

17.06.2026, 15:02

In the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, armed conflicts, displacement, and poverty have been intertwined for years. Now, a new Ebola outbreak is further exacerbating the situation. The province of Ituri is particularly hard hit, where tens of thousands of people are living in overcrowded camps. Many families have already had to flee violence multiple times—and now face yet another deadly threat.

Between Front Lines and the Threat of Epidemic

For aid workers, the situation is a race against time. Unsafe roads, armed militias, and ongoing fighting make it difficult to reach those affected and hinder efforts to contain the virus. As the number of cases rises, so does the despair of the people on the ground.

The video above shows the dramatic situation in the crisis-stricken region—and gives aid workers and those affected a chance to speak for themselves with powerful testimonies.

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