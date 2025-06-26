The hype surrounding Formula 1 is growing. Now it is getting its Hollywood movie. With its spectacular staging, "F1" manages to impress. However, racing fans should not expect an authentic portrayal.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "F1 - The Movie" presents Brad Pitt as a racing driver who, 30 years after his most successful period, is given another great opportunity to return to Formula 1.

The film was shot on real race weekends and Pitt actually drove real racing cars - modified Formula 2 cars whose look was adapted to that of the highest class.

The film was directed by action specialist Joseph Kosinski, who recently shot "Top Gun: Maverick" , and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton was involved as a producer. Show more

Formula 1 has polished up its image more than almost any other sport in the past decade, triggering a veritable hype. Its audience has become more diverse - young women from all over the world are also becoming increasingly enthusiastic about racing.

The takeover of marketing by the US company Liberty Media is responsible for this. This resulted in active reporting on social media, which created a hitherto unusual closeness to the sport and its protagonists. And it enabled the successful Netflix series "Drive to Survive", which released its seventh season in the spring.

The increasing proximity to the American market is also reflected in the racing calendar. With the Grand Prix of Miami and Las Vegas, two new American venues have joined the long-established race in Austin in recent years.

Given all the developments surrounding the highest racing league in the world, it is not surprising that Hollywood has also become interested.

Sir Lewis Hamilton as producer

Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski was hired for the lavish production of "F1 - The Movie". And with seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, he had a valuable advisor at his side. The film was shot on real race weekends and lead actor Brad Pitt, who is still in top form at the age of 61, drove real racing cars - modified Formula 2 cars created in collaboration with Mercedes.

Brad Pitt embodies the fictional racing driver Sonny Hayes, who had his most successful time at the beginning of the 1990s and battled with greats such as Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell and Alain Prost. A serious accident put a stop to his up-and-coming career.

His team-mate at the time, Ruben Cervantes, played by Javier Bardem, is the managing director of the unsuccessful and deeply indebted Formula 1 racing team Apex GP. In search of a new driver, he turns to Sonny and offers him the unique opportunity to return to the Olympus of racing.

Together with the young talent Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), he is to lead the team to success. However, the collaboration between the two ambitious stubborn individuals proves difficult. Because in Formula 1, your teammate is also your first opponent.

Unique viewing experience thanks to proximity to the racing action

Thanks to the collaboration with Formula 1 and the various teams, "F1 - The Movie" is simply phenomenal in its staging and offers a fascinating experience. Never before has a movie been so close to the action of a sport. It's great fun to "fly" around the racetracks alongside Brad Pitt and the dynamic Formula 1 cars.

As close as the movie is to the racing action, it is just as far removed from an authentic portrayal of racing. Find out how this manifests itself in detail and what Formula 1 fans can still look forward to in the video review.

