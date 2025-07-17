Warfare "Warfare" is set in Iraq in 2006 and shows the pure horror of war - told from the perspective of real veterans. Image: © Ascot Elite Entertainment Will Poulter, known from films such as "Maze Runner", "The Revenant" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", plays one of the central characters. Image: © Ascot Elite Entertainment Waiting for the sheer horror... Image: © Ascot Elite Entertainment All was still right with the world here... Image: © Ascot Elite Entertainment Warfare "Warfare" is set in Iraq in 2006 and shows the pure horror of war - told from the perspective of real veterans. Image: © Ascot Elite Entertainment Will Poulter, known from films such as "Maze Runner", "The Revenant" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", plays one of the central characters. Image: © Ascot Elite Entertainment Waiting for the sheer horror... Image: © Ascot Elite Entertainment All was still right with the world here... Image: © Ascot Elite Entertainment

Together with war veteran Ray Mendoza, "Civil War" director Alex Garland has created a film that comes uncomfortably close to the experience of war. "Warfare" is an unsparing, sober and real-time account of combat.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Warfare" is about a group of Navy SEALs who come under heavy fire on a surveillance mission during the Iraq war.

In the style of a documentary, the film tells soberly and in real time how the soldiers' hopeless situation develops and shocks with its uncannily realistic portrayal.

"Civil War" director Alex Garland worked with real war veteran Ray Mendoza to shoot "Warfare".

"Warfare" is now available on blue Video Show more

Director Alex Garland's dystopian thriller "Civil War" depicts the horror scenario of a civil war in the USA. His hair-raising vision seems all the more worrying from today's perspective because it has come true to a certain extent with the current protest movements in the country.

Garland's latest film "Warfare" also deals with war, but chooses a completely different perspective for its narrative and is free of any political explosiveness. In this uniquely realistic film with a documentary character, the main aim is to reveal the cruelty, inhumanity and horror of warfare - and to do so in the most sober and unsparing way possible.

Former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza as co-director

Where and when the battle depicted takes place is actually irrelevant to the message of the film. However, it is relevant insofar as the story depicted is based on true events and the soldiers involved at the time took part in the development of the film. First and foremost, former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza should be mentioned here, who even assisted Alex Garland as co-director and contributed to the screenplay.

Mendoza was part of the troop of Navy SEALs portrayed in "Warfare", which came under heavy fire during a surveillance mission in Iraq in 2006, resulting in several seriously injured soldiers.

The movie opens with a scene that could hardly be more contrasting to the horror that follows later: The soldiers watch a popular music video from that time together, celebrate, bawl and dance to it. Quicker than they would like, they hole up in a residential building and observe potential dangers in the surrounding area.

Gradually, but with oppressive intensity, an unpleasant tension builds up. By the time they realize that the suspicious movements around their location will lead to an attack, it is already too late. Their attempt to escape fails and they find themselves in a hopeless situation - with seriously injured soldiers in need of help and care.

Eerily realistic depiction of war

The way "Warfare" tells its story in real time drives in and creates an eerily realistic experience of war. The film throws its viewers into the thick of the action, in close proximity to its protagonists, and allows them to repeatedly adopt their perspective. For example, visibility and acoustics are repeatedly impaired. And the wounded scream as if on a spit - not for a moment, but seemingly without interruption.

"Warfare" is by no means light fare, but with its close-to-combat and unsparing portrayal, this anti-war film has an incredibly strong impact.

"Warfare" is now showing on blue Video.

