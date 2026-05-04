Jean-Raoul Austin de Drouillard was born in Haiti and came to Switzerland as a child under tragic circumstances. In his autofictional novel "Im falschen Leben" (In the Wrong Life), he tells of the difficulties of growing up in Switzerland and of a dreamer's path out of his trauma. Keystone

Jean-Raoul Austin de Drouillard lived in Haiti as a child. After his parents were murdered, a family friend brought him to Basel. In his autofictional novel "In the Wrong Life", he tells the story of a dreamer's path out of his trauma along this rupture.

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This novel is the nostalgic legacy of a person with a special biography. Shortly before the publication of the book "Im falschen Leben. A Youth", Jean-Raoul Austin de Drouillard died at the end of April at the age of 83.

In his literary retrospective, the Swiss author romanticizes his childhood years on the Caribbean island of Haiti. The family was rich and cultivated the refined French lifestyle of the former colony, which the mother crowned with her African heritage. She tells little Jean-Raoul legends of the Dogon and seems to him like an exotic queen herself.

The dreamy boy prefers to spend his summers far away from the capital Port-au-Prince. As soon as he arrives at the rural estate, he greets his friends there: "Hello mango tree, hello jasmine, hello ylang-ylang, hello dragonflies, hello river". He surrenders completely to the tropical island nature, observing animal mating and the desire of the plants. "They were in no way inferior to the birds: Entanglements were loosened, others knotted, flowers let their erect pistils spring up like an offering to the star of the day."

Contrasting literary influences

At the age of seven, Jean-Raoul experiences his first orgasm, described by the author in lush metaphors that still shimmer wildly in the German translation. In places, de Drouillard's style is reminiscent of the magical realism of the Colombian Gabriel García Márquez, albeit with a homoerotic tinge.

At the same time, the art of allusion, as found in the Nouveau Roman by the Frenchman Patrick Modiano, plays a role in his European influence. However, de Drouillard is not at the narrative level of these two contrasting Nobel Prize winners.

As a literary scholar, philosopher and historian, he devoted himself to research and teaching rather than literary writing.

Cosmopolitan without a home

The Swiss "uncle", who rescued Jean-Raoul from the dictator Duvalier's Haiti after his parents were murdered, plays a central role in the novel. He is Jewish, a doctor, moves in the best circles and does everything for his protégé, "a black... and Jewish child!", as he says.

For this child, arriving in Switzerland is a shock. The people seem like "humanoids" to him: "robust, determined, jerky, conditioned. (...) A clearly defined, ascetic world, bereft of all the disorder, intuition and joy I had known until then".

Jean-Raoul is all the more attached to his only caregiver in this new, cold world. The ambivalent relationship between the two is probably the most interesting thing in the novel. On the one hand, the orphaned boy defends himself against the overwhelming affection of his savior and provokes him politely by calling him "Monsieur". On the other hand, he feels unloved and betrayed when he is sent away from Basel to an elite French grammar school.

But it is precisely this that proves to be an opportunity for emancipation and marks the beginning of his own path, which is only partially recounted in the book. Hardly an adult, Jean-Raoul loses his guardian and learns of his true identity on his deathbed.

Author Jean-Raoul Austin de Drouillard has not returned to Haiti. His adult life was cosmopolitan; he taught at various universities in France, Canada and Botswana. He spent his last years in Botswana and occasionally in Basel.

*This text by Tina Uhlmann, Keystone-SDA, was realized with the help of the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.