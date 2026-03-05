Even the most beautiful love stories aren't always true - including that of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in "Dirty Dancing". imago images / United Archives

Classics such as "Dirty Dancing" or "Sex and the City" embody friendship and love. But behind the scenes, the stars often didn't like each other. In these six films and series, the fights were particularly fierce.

Behind the shiny facade of film sets, there is often competition, intrigue and bullying.

Take the films "The Wild Bunch", for example. Actor Nick Romeo Reimann recently spoke in an ARD documentary about how he was repeatedly bullied by his fellow actors.

But even in romantic films such as "Dirty Dancing" or "Like a Single Day", there wasn't as much love as you might think. Rather the opposite.

In these six films and series, there were particularly heated arguments. Show more

Behind the glossy façade of film and TV productions, there are often completely different stories going on behind the scenes. Instead of friendship and harmony, everyday life on set is characterized by competition, intrigue and arguments. These stars had particularly heated arguments:

Bullying on "Die Wilden Kerle"

From left to right: Actors Nick Romeo Reimann, Wilson Gonzales Ochsenknecht, Raban Bieling, Leon Wessel-Masannek, Kevin Ianotta, Konrad Baumann, Marlon Wessel and Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht in 2007. Imago

In the ARD documentary "Kinderschauspieler - Preis des Erfolgs", Nick Romeo Reimann recently spoke about his time with the "Wilden Kerlen". He was in parts three and four of the film series and played "Nerv". He says that he was a huge fan of the films back then and really wanted to be a part of it.

As most of the other actors had already been part of the cast since the first part, he found it difficult to fit into the existing group dynamic. "What was really confusing for me was that the others were so different to me after the camera was off. I didn't really belong to the gang, quite the opposite. I often experienced an incredible coldness and harshness," recalls Reimann of the filming.

On the press tours, he was "forbidden to talk" by his young colleagues and was confronted with insults: "I can't understand why people reacted so hatefully to me."

He remembers one situation particularly well: "We're sitting at McDonald's and ... I want to take part in the group discussion and then I'm told: 'Shut your face, you bastard. I don't want to be as stupid as you'." He was simply forbidden to speak. "I can't understand why people reacted so hatefully to me," says Reimann today.

There were also limits for him on the tour bus. A certain area designated for the "Wild Bunch" was taboo for him. The documentary shows a behind-the-scenes video filmed by the then young Nick, who introduces the bus. When he films the separate area where the older performers are sitting, Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht simply replies with a harsh "Fuck off".

Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht also has his say in the documentary. He played the role of "Leon" and starred in the film series. "I stand up for the fact that you shouldn't bully," he said. He looks back critically on his younger self. "I thought I was extremely cool," he says, estimating his ego at the time highly.

At the same time, Ochsenknecht emphasizes that it is "always unhealthy" to become famous so early. "I'm definitely sorry and I can only now understand how it might have gone down with him," he admitted to Reimann. "I said things that I shouldn't have."

"Dirty Dancing" wasn't all that passionate

"Dirty Dancing" with Patrick Swayze as Johnny Castle and Jennifer Grey as "Baby". Archiv

What looks like pure passion in Dirty Dancing was a tour de force behind the camera between two people who could hardly be more different. Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey may have melted millions of hearts - but they never warmed to each other.

Swayze couldn't stand Grey and described working with her as "very difficult". The scenes in which Grey as "Baby" is constantly giggling during dance rehearsals, whereupon Swayze alias Johnny rolls his eyes in annoyance, are said not to have been acted. Swayze found the younger Grey too naive and too emotional, while she in turn saw him as an immature and less empathetic macho.

Both later spoke openly about their difficult relationship. In an interview with "The Hollywood Reporter", for example, Grey said: "His fearlessness combined with my fearfulness was like a marriage of two opposites. He did everything and I was afraid to do anything."

There were no best friends in "Sex and the City" - rather best enemies

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker are unfortunately not good friends at all. Imago

In "Sex and the City", Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker played best friends. Behind the scenes, however, there was ice age. In 2018, Cattrall publicly vented her dislike: "You're not my friend," she wrote on Instagram at the time. She could hardly have been clearer.

The relationship between the two actresses has been considered broken for years. In 2022, Parker spoke out about the dispute for the first time on the "Hollywood Reporter" podcast, saying it began in 2017 when plans for a third "Sex and the City" film were underway. The project "failed" because Cattrall and the film studio Warner Brothers did not come to an agreement.

The film was then initially not produced. "We didn't want to do it without Kim," Parker said in the podcast: "Were we disappointed? Of course we were. But that happens." Things obviously escalated after that. The tone became harsher, for example in an interview with Cattrall in October 2017.

When asked about rumors that the third film was not made because she had demanded too much money, Cattrall said: "At this point, I take the people of 'Sex and the City' and Sarah Jessica Parker in particular to task." She added: "I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don't know what her problem is."

A few months later, in February 2018, Cattrall's brother died. Parker apparently offered her condolences to Cattrall. Cattrall then published a memorable Instagram post. "I don't need your love and help at this sad time," Cattrall wrote, accusing Parker of hypocrisy.

The downsized "Sex and the City" cast without Cattrall nevertheless came together for a new edition of the series: "And Just Like That". Parker said in the podcast: "We didn't ask her if she wanted to be part of it because she made it clear that she didn't want to be, and it didn't feel good for us anymore.

30 years of radio silence between Will Smith and Janet Huber on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

Janet Huber (right) and Will Smith (center) in the first season of "The Prince of Bel-Air". imago/United Archives

Things weren't always harmonious on the set of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" either: there was a dispute between lead actor Will Smith and Janet Hubert, who played "Aunt Vivian" in the first three seasons.

After Hubert's departure in 1993, the two blamed each other for the tensions. Hubert was convinced that Smith had caused her dismissal. He, in turn, accused her of wanting to be the center of attention too much.

There was radio silence between the two until 2020. They only reconnected during the big 30-year reunion. During the anniversary show produced for US broadcaster HBO, Hubert and Smith had a clarifying conversation.

Initially, only the second "Aunt Vivian" was present. Finally, Will Smith took the floor and said that he had met with Hubert to talk things over.

The video that followed shows the reunion between the two. They review their mutual accusations before she confronts him directly: "I just wanted to know one thing: Why? I've lost so much". When Smith asks for her version of the ejection, she describes the situation as "pretty crazy". At the time, she was in an abusive marriage, but the cast was unaware of it.

Smith admitted that he had been "very insensitive" at the time and had made working on set unnecessarily difficult for her. It was long rumored that she had been fired because she was pregnant. But that wasn't true at all, as Hubert clarifies in the interview. Instead, she received a new contract offer, "a very bad offer", which she turned down. It would have cut her salary and prohibited her from taking on other projects.

From enemies to lovers in "Like a single day"

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams went from enemies to fiancés - and finally to lovers. imago images/Ronald Grant

And even the most beautiful love stories come to blows. This was also the case during the filming of "The Notebook". The two main actors - Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams - played the lovers Noah and Allie. But behind the scenes, the two really couldn't get along at all.

As director Nick Cassavetes recounted in an interview with "VH1", Ryan Gosling is said to have even asked to replace his film partner at the time because it was simply impossible to work with her.

"We then put the two of them in a room with the producer and they started shouting at each other. I left the room, smoked a cigarette and they all came out and said: 'Okay, let's do it'," Cassavetes said.

The situation then became a little more relaxed. "I think Ryan respected her for standing behind her character, and Rachel was happy to have finally said that. The rest of the movie was still no walk in the park, but it was a lot easier," the director continues.

Opposites are known to attract - and so the two became friends at first, and later a couple. Their relationship lasted two years and they even got engaged. However, they broke up in 2007.

The "tough love" method was used in "Fast & Furious"

There was a tense atmosphere between Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for years. IMAGO/Capital Pictures

The feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson lasted for several "Fast & Furious" films and was widely discussed in the press and on their personal social media channels. Until Diesel finally took responsibility for the tensions.

In an interview with "Men's Health", the actor and producer explained that his "tough love" method, with which he wanted to spur Johnson on to a strong performance, was ultimately the trigger for the arguments. "It was a difficult character to embody, the character of Hobbs," said Diesel.

"At the time, I relied on a lot of tough love to get the performance where it needed to be. As a producer, I wanted the audience to see Dwayne Johnson not just as a wrestler, but as a new, unknown character in the movie world," he told the magazine.

Diesel seemed to overlook the fact that Johnson already had considerable acting experience. Nevertheless, he insisted that his approach was necessary for the artistic integrity of the film. "Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. That's something I'm proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work," he continued. "We had to get there, and sometimes I was able to give a lot of tough love at the time.