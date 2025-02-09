If it takes a long time to get from the airport to the city center, it can be quite a tedious start to your city trip. Unsplash/jeshoots

The journey from the airport to the city center can take quite a while on a city trip. Not in these cities, as an analysis shows. Zurich is also among them.

A list collects European cities where transportation is particularly fast.

Zurich makes it to sixth place, making it an attractive place for travelers who want to reach their final destination quickly. Show more

It often takes a while before you finally arrive at your destination when traveling. Depending on where you're flying to. At least on a city trip in Europe, you probably want the journey to be as quick as possible.

But not all destinations get you to the city center equally quickly. While in some places it is only a stone's throw to get to the city center, in others it takes a little longer.

According to "Travelbook", a study by Omio looked at this very issue. The travel and booking platform analyzed where the fastest connections from the airport to the city center are available. The study looked at 50 European cities in terms of time and cost.

Omio's analysis is based on data from the Google Maps route planner and the fares of local transport companies. Six cities offer particularly fast connections of less than 20 minutes to the city center. These cities are:

6 connections under 20 minutes: Copenhagen, Denmark

Time: 13 minutes

Cost: 4.85 euros

Innsbruck, Austria

Time: 17 minutes

Cost: 3 euros

Bilbao, Spain

Time: 18 minutes

Cost: 3 euros

Stockholm, Sweden

Time: 18 minutes

Cost: 11.30 euros

Warsaw, Poland

Time: 19 minutes

Cost: 1.85 euros

Zurich, Switzerland

Time: 19 minutes

Cost: 7.50 euros

It takes the longest in Sarajevo

Manchester (6 euros), Naples (5 euros) and Salzburg (2.50 euros) also offer fast transfers at 20 minutes each, although prices vary slightly.

In contrast, the journey in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, is extremely long: it takes 53 minutes to get to the heart of the city. So travelers need to be patient, but the journey only costs 92 cents.

The cheapest public transport ticket is available in Budapest - for just 73 cents. OIso, on the other hand, has its price, where you pay 21.50 euros for a ticket.

