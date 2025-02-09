  1. Residential Customers
Zurich scores well In which cities is it quickest to get from the airport to the city center?

ai-scrape

9.2.2025 - 18:51

If it takes a long time to get from the airport to the city center, it can be quite a tedious start to your city trip.
If it takes a long time to get from the airport to the city center, it can be quite a tedious start to your city trip.
Unsplash/jeshoots

The journey from the airport to the city center can take quite a while on a city trip. Not in these cities, as an analysis shows. Zurich is also among them.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • How long it takes to get from the airport to the city center on a city trip can make a big difference.
  • A list collects European cities where transportation is particularly fast.
  • Zurich makes it to sixth place, making it an attractive place for travelers who want to reach their final destination quickly.
Show more

It often takes a while before you finally arrive at your destination when traveling. Depending on where you're flying to. At least on a city trip in Europe, you probably want the journey to be as quick as possible.

But not all destinations get you to the city center equally quickly. While in some places it is only a stone's throw to get to the city center, in others it takes a little longer.

According to "Travelbook", a study by Omio looked at this very issue. The travel and booking platform analyzed where the fastest connections from the airport to the city center are available. The study looked at 50 European cities in terms of time and cost.

Omio's analysis is based on data from the Google Maps route planner and the fares of local transport companies. Six cities offer particularly fast connections of less than 20 minutes to the city center. These cities are:

6 connections under 20 minutes:

  • Copenhagen, Denmark
    Time: 13 minutes
    Cost: 4.85 euros
  • Innsbruck, Austria
    Time: 17 minutes
    Cost: 3 euros
  • Bilbao, Spain
    Time: 18 minutes
    Cost: 3 euros
  • Stockholm, Sweden
    Time: 18 minutes
    Cost: 11.30 euros
  • Warsaw, Poland
    Time: 19 minutes
    Cost: 1.85 euros
  • Zurich, Switzerland
    Time: 19 minutes
    Cost: 7.50 euros
Show more

It takes the longest in Sarajevo

Manchester (6 euros), Naples (5 euros) and Salzburg (2.50 euros) also offer fast transfers at 20 minutes each, although prices vary slightly.

In contrast, the journey in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, is extremely long: it takes 53 minutes to get to the heart of the city. So travelers need to be patient, but the journey only costs 92 cents.

The cheapest public transport ticket is available in Budapest - for just 73 cents. OIso, on the other hand, has its price, where you pay 21.50 euros for a ticket.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More from the department

