"Emergency doctor!" - Incident at Joko and Klaas in Duisburg - Gallery Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf broadcast live from Duisburg on Saturday evening. Image: dpa On average, around 880,000 viewers watched the show. Image: dpa After around 75 minutes, there was a hectic commercial break after TV viewers heard shouts of "Emergency doctor! Notarzt!" shouts from the Duisburg audience. Image: dpa "Emergency doctor!" - Incident at Joko and Klaas in Duisburg - Gallery Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf broadcast live from Duisburg on Saturday evening. Image: dpa On average, around 880,000 viewers watched the show. Image: dpa After around 75 minutes, there was a hectic commercial break after TV viewers heard shouts of "Emergency doctor! Notarzt!" shouts from the Duisburg audience. Image: dpa

On Saturday evening, the ProSieben live show "Ein sehr gutes Quiz" with Joko and Klaas is suddenly interrupted. There is a medical emergency in the audience.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ProSieben live show "Ein sehr gutes Quiz (mit hoher Gewinnsumme)" was interrupted on Saturday evening due to a medical emergency.

TV viewers could hear shouts of "Emergency doctor! Emergency doctor!" shouts from the Duisburg audience.

A man apparently had severe circulatory problems. Show more

The ProSieben live show "Ein sehr gutes Quiz (mit hoher Gewinnsumme)" was interrupted on Saturday evening due to a medical emergency. This time, Joko and Klaas were at the inland port in Duisburg. Around 2500 viewers responded to the live call and visited "the mobile ProSieben quiz show".

After around 75 minutes, there was a hectic commercial break after TV viewers could hear shouts of "Emergency doctor! Notarzt!" shouts from the Duisburg audience. The camera switched to an aerial shot. The broadcaster switched to an unplanned commercial break.

"It was 'just' circulation"

After a few minutes, they were back on location and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf explained: "We just went into the break rather hastily because we had more important things to do than ask funny questions. Because here we were - with the audience's kind attention - immediately aware of an emergency. We first had to check that someone wasn't feeling too well."

Klaas continued: "Fortunately, we've now found out: It was "just" circulation. But if you don't know exactly what's going on, then it could be something else." Everything is fine again, the gentleman is "doing wonderfully" under the circumstances. Fortunately, this did not detract from the cheerfulness and concentration in this form. The almost three-hour show continued.

Around 880,000 people watched the show on average

In the end, there were also winners: "Fabio from Bielefeld successfully beat his fellow contestants in the final round on his 18th birthday and won 90,000 euros," ProSieben said in a statement on Sunday morning. "Schalke fan Andreas wins a further 10,000 euros in a bonus round on Saturday evening."

On average, around 880,000 viewers watched the show. It was the first edition of the second season of the live show series, which continues next Saturday.

The industry service DWDL.de assessed: "This meant that it went better straight away than all the episodes of the first run, which was shown in the spring. The market share of 15.5 percent achieved on Saturday in the target group of 14 to 49-year-olds was also at a level that had not yet been reached in March and April. 530,000 viewers came from this age group, securing ProSieben the primetime victory."