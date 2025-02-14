26-year-old nurse and TikTok celebrity Bailey Hutchins has lost her two-year battle with bowel cancer. Her husband says goodbye with moving words.

26-year-old TikTok influencer Bailey Hutchins has passed away after a two-year battle with bowel cancer.

Her husband Caden Hutchins shared the news on social media and paid tribute to her as an inspirational fighter.

Hutchins openly documented her illness on TikTok, reaching almost 200,000 followers. Show more

Bailey Hutchins, known through TikTok, has touched many people with her story in recent years. She openly shared her everyday life and her fight against bowel cancer.

At just 26 years old, Hutchins has now passed away. Her husband Caden shared the sad news on social media: "I'm heartbroken to tell you that my beloved Bailey passed away last night. She has fought an incredible battle over the last two years and now no longer has to suffer the pain she endured."

Caden also expressed his gratitude in his post, "It was a blessing to be her husband and caregiver. I can hardly believe I lost my best friend."

The couple had married in 2023. Caden went on to write: "Bailey, you were and will always be a light in every room you walk into and an inspiration to many. Your faith was strong, but God had other plans for you."

Hutchins wanted to encourage others

Bailey Hutchins had almost 200,000 followers on TikTok. In January 2023, she spoke about her diagnosis for the first time. "I was in the hospital for five days and had two surgeries to remove a tumor in my colon. I have stage three colon cancer, which was a huge blow to my family and me," she wrote at the time.

She documented her state of health for two years until it deteriorated dramatically at the beginning of January and she had to return to hospital. There she underwent further operations.

