Ashley St. Clair claims to be the mother of Musk's child. X / Ashley St. Clair

American influencer Ashley St. Clair claims to have had Elon Musk's child five months ago. The multi-billionaire has so far remained silent - but the story raises many questions.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ashley St. Clair announces on X that Elon Musk is the father of her child.

Musk has not yet commented on the allegations.

If true, it would be Musk's 13th child by four different women. Show more

On Valentine's Day, the American influencer and author Ashley St. Clair dropped a bombshell: On the platform X, which belongs to Elon Musk, she announced that she had given birth to a child five months ago - the father being none other than Musk himself. Her post, entitled "Alea iacta est" (The die is cast), immediately caused a worldwide sensation.

St. Clair explained that she had previously remained silent in order to protect her child's privacy. "I want our child to grow up in a normal and safe environment," she wrote, calling on the media to respect this.

Musk does not comment

Elon Musk, known for his large family, has not yet responded to the allegations. If the influencer's statement is true, this would be the 13th child of the Tesla and SpaceX boss, who is known for his open statements on the subject of family planning.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

Ashley St. Clair, who is politically on the right and supports Donald Trump, has one million followers on X - including Musk himself.

In 2021, she published a controversial children's book entitled "Elephants Are Not Birds", which is directed against the acceptance of transgender people. Her age is not clear - various sources cite 1993 or 1997 as her year of birth.

It is unclear whether there is any truth to the claims.