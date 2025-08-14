Influencer couple Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans. Image: Screenshot Instagram

An accident in the mountains of British Columbia claimed the lives of Canadian influencer couple Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans. The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans, well-known Canadian off-road influencers, died in an accident in the mountains of British Columbia last Thursday.

The cause is unclear, presumably their vehicle lost control in difficult terrain.

Fans and relatives are mourning the loss of the engaged couple. Show more

A tragic loss has shaken the influencer and off-road community: Canadian couple Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans, known for their YouTube channel "Toyota World Runners", have died in a serious off-road accident in the mountains of British Columbia.

The two adventurers, who inspired more than 200,000 subscribers worldwide with their travel and off-road videos, died in an accident last Thursday in a remote area not far from Trout Lake in the Purcell Mountains.

The Kaslo Search and Rescue (SAR) team was alerted around 6:30 p.m. local time after an emergency call reported a serious traffic accident on a forest road. The rescue team made their way into the rugged and inaccessible terrain with several foot crews, quad bikes and a helicopter.

The exact circumstances are unclear

At the scene of the accident, they found one person with no signs of life; a second was only a few meters away, but disoriented and seriously injured. This person was stabilized and taken by helicopter to a hospital in Nakusp, but later died there.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear. A SAR leader suspects that the difficult terrain and possible loss of control of the vehicle played a role. It has not been confirmed whether the couple were filming at the time of the accident.

Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans got engaged in April 2024. They documented their relationship and their adventures together not only on a popular YouTube channel, but also on Instagram, where they had around 78,000 followers.

Fans and relatives are devastated

They had set themselves an extraordinary project on "Toyota World Runners": Within 100 days, they rebuilt the world's first Land Cruiser Chinook in order to drive it along the Panamericana and report on the journey. With their journey, they not only wanted to overcome personal boundaries, but also appeal to a community of people seeking the unknown.

Shortly before their deaths, they released a final video entitled "Vancouver Island | The Off-Road Version", which showed them camping and testing their Toyota vehicles in the wilds of Canada.

Her fans worldwide and loved ones are deeply shocked by the loss. Stacey Tourout's mother Colleen was particularly emotional in a Facebook post in which she spoke of "unimaginable heartbreak" and the "devastating end to a wonderful love story". She emphasized, "They are together forever, just as we always knew they would be."