14-year-old Zuza Beine regularly posted about her illness on Instagram. Image: instagram.com: zuzas_way_to_healing

Zuza Beine was diagnosed with cancer as a toddler. For eleven years, the US influencer fought tirelessly against the life-threatening disease. Now she has died at the age of 14.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zuza Beine suffered from acute myeloid leukemia and received a total of three bone marrow transplants in her short life.

The girl from the US state of Wisconsin was diagnosed with the disease at the age of three.

On September 23, the influencer died at the age of just 14. Show more

She fought and proved time and again that she had an incredible will to live. But in the end, it was all to no avail: Zuza Beine lost her year-long battle against the deadly cancer two days ago.

The family of the 14-year-old influencer from the US state of Wisconsin shared the news on Instagram: "We are heartbroken to announce that Zuza passed away yesterday morning."

She continued: "She lived 11 of her 14 years with a relentless cancer, but she lived more fully and gratefully than most. Her life changed us forever, and her death will too."

Zuza Beines' tragic fate shocks people

Beines' life was marked by years of battling cancer. Despite this, the girl refused to let it get her down - and influenced many of her more than two million followers on Instagram with her positive outlook on life.

In recent days, Zuza Beine has posted several videos in which she talks about her pain: "I've been in so much pain lately. [...] I'm constantly taking painkillers because my body hurts so, so, so much."

Just days before her death, however, Zuza Beine also spoke in a video about her great gratitude for everyday things. "It is no coincidence that Zuza's last video captures her gratitude," writes her family.

Despite her desire to lead a normal life, Zuza Beine repeatedly demonstrated an incredibly generous ability to accept the most difficult circumstances, such as her cancer, over the past few years - while still somehow enjoying life.

Zuza Beine suffered from acute myeloid leukemia. She has received a total of three bone marrow transplants in recent years. She was diagnosed with the disease at the age of three.

