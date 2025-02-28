An incident at the Vienna Opera Ball moves the net: Influencer MaxaMillion appears with a lookalike of Klaas Heufer-Umlauf and gets into a fight with him on the red carpet.

The Vienna Opera Ball is a showcase for Austria's high society. This always includes more or less well-known personalities from all over the world.

This year, Viennese influencer Max Weissenböck, better known as MaxaMillion, is on everyone's lips after the dazzling event. As footage shows, he got into a heated argument during an interview.

His opponent: a man who could easily have passed for Klaas Heufer-Umlauf. In the interview, Weissenböck also introduced him as the German entertainer, but fans quickly realized that he had only brought a doppelganger with him.

Influencer Max Weissenböck, better known as MaxaMillion, came to the Vienna Opera Ball with a double of Klaas Heufer-Umlauf. Screenshot PULS 24

"That's not Klaas 🤣🤣", commented one follower under the video of the scuffle that Weissenböck posted on Friday after the Opera Ball. And another wrote: "Klaas ordered on Temu."

Certain journalists were less quick on the draw: In the live broadcast of oe24.TV, the presenters* initially really believed it was Klaas Heufer-Umlauf. "Who are these two gentlemen? One is an influencer [...], the other gentleman you probably know from ProSieben."

The footage shows the two supposed friends suddenly going at each other, fists flying and then both going down. Weissenböck and his opponent roll around on the red carpet.

Netz is convinced: "That's what you call marketing"

The supposed Klaas Heufer-Umlauf had come to the event together with the influencer. Despite the argument, the two seemed to be on friendly terms again after the incident.

This led to speculation that the altercation may have been staged. "That's what you call marketing," wrote one Instagram user. And another follower said: "You're just desperately trying to become famous."

As the Viennese influencer shared the video of the incident himself on his Instagram account, this further fueled speculation about a planned campaign.

However, official confirmation from Weissenböck is still pending. But he has definitely achieved one goal: to attract attention.

