Ex-"Berlin - Tag & Nacht" star Matthias Höhn and his wife wanted to visit Lake Eibsee at the weekend. But the traffic jam got too bad for the couple - they turned back. The influencer gets upset on Instagram.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lake Eibsee in the south of Bavaria is struggling with overtourism.

Actor Matthias Höhn wanted to visit the overrun excursion lake with his wife.

In an Instagram video, he gets upset about the many cars and turns back in a traffic jam.

"We've been standing there for 35 minutes and haven't even got close. Piss Eibsee, fuck it!" says the former "Berlin - Tag & Nacht" actor in the video. Show more

The municipality of Grainau in the very south of Bavaria has around 1,200 parking spaces. But up to 9,000 cars make the pilgrimage to Instagram hotspot Eibsee every day. The actual rush is even greater, as additional visitors arrive by train and bus.

The frustration among the locals is now correspondingly high. The climatic health resort is now trying to tackle the enormous influx of visitors with strict measures: Grainau wants to have a barrier erected to control the masses of day trippers.

A German influencer couple was also part of the stream of day trippers last weekend. Actor Matthias Höhn and his wife Lejla wanted to pay a visit to Lake Eibsee and see the clear water for themselves.

But instead of the perfect Instagram photos, the ex-"Berlin - Tag & Nacht" star uploaded a video after the trip in which he vented his anger: "We've been standing there for 35 minutes and we're not even close. Piss Eibsee, fuck it!" he shouts angrily into the camera. He warns his followers: "Don't go to the Eibsee at the weekend."

Because the couple are getting too fed up with being stuck in a traffic jam and waiting until they reach the end of the line, they finally turn back. At the end of the clip, a time lapse shows how many cars are really jammed up. "Completely overcrowded," comments Höhn. And under the video he writes: "No chance of getting there!"

"Because Insta-bashers like you are constantly advertising"

The influencer is annoyed that TikTok only ever shows "how beautiful the water is, but nobody shows the way there". In his video, he says to his community that if you want to see the Eibsee, you probably have to go there at seven in the morning during the week.

The comments pile up under Höhn's video about the failed trip to the Eibsee. "When tourists complain about tourists. Made my day," says one couple. Others say: "You're not in a traffic jam, you're the traffic jam" or "Because Insta-bashers like you are constantly advertising."

Because the rush to the excursion lake on the Zugspitze in southern Bavaria has now reached excessive proportions, a security service has even been hired in the meantime. The employees were repeatedly harassed by drivers, so another measure was needed.

Ultimately, the Free State of Bavaria will have to decide whether the barrier will actually be erected.

