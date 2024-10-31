Streamer Joel Kang is robbed in broad daylight during a livestream in the city of Durban in South Africa. A group of men attack the young South Korean, steal his cell phone and flee in a car.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Streamer Joel Kang is attacked by several men during an outing in the South African city of Durban.

What the thieves don't know: The robbery is being streamed live on the platform Kick.

The young South Korean is lucky in misfortune: he remains unharmed in the attack and, despite his cell phone being stolen, is active on the streaming platform again shortly afterwards. Show more

Last weekend, streamer Joel Kang was in the South African city of Durban. The South Korean is known for live-streaming his travels around the world.

While the young man was walking through the streets of Durban and reporting live on the Kick platform, a second man suddenly appeared on the screen.

Then everything happens at lightning speed: a group of men attack Joel Kang, steal his cell phone and flee in a car.

User warns: "Joel, get out of this area"

What seems slightly strange is that just seconds before the attack, a user in the livestream warns the South Korean:

"Joel, get the hell out of this area, it's not safe and you really will get hurt, stabbed or robbed." But the warning comes too late.

After all, the South Korean streamer is lucky in misfortune: Kang remains unharmed during the robbery and, despite the stolen cell phone, is active again on the Kick streaming platform shortly afterwards.

The thieves are part of the livestream

What the men who robbed Kang apparently didn't realize was that they were part of a livestream during the robbery. As a result, their faces are filmed in the getaway car as they inspect the loot and streamed live.

According to the British online site Dexerto, Joel Kang was almost robbed the day before during a night-time walk on the beach in Durban.

Three men are said to have beaten him. The influencer also had bad luck in South Africa in 2023. Back then, a tripod was stolen from him by a woman.

