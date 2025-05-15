Valeria Márquez in a picture on her Instagram account. Image: Instagram

An influencer has been killed during a livestream on the social media platform Tiktok in a beauty salon in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you An influencer has been killed in a beauty salon in the Mexican state of Jalisco during a livestream on the social media platform Tiktok.

Valeria Márquez, was apparently talking to a delivery man on Tuesday (local time) when she was suddenly shot in the chest and head, according to live footage. The 23-year-old collapsed and died immediately, according to the authorities.

The beauty salon in the municipality of Zapopan is located on the outskirts of the city of Guadalajara. The Jalisco New Generation cartel has a firm grip on the region. According to the state's public prosecutor's office, it is still investigating Márquez's death as a possible femicide, i.e. an extreme case of gender-based violence.

Márquez's social media accounts were flooded with comments on Wednesday expressing grief and shock at the model's death.

Femicides are part of everyday life in Mexico

Violence, including the murder of women, is part of everyday life in Mexico. A few days before Márquez's murder, Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez, a mayoral candidate in the state of Veracruz, was shot dead along with three other people during an election campaign march on Sunday. The attack was also recorded in a livestream.

Just a few hours after the murder of Valeria Márquez, the former congressman of the Mexican PRI party, Luis Armando Córdova Díaz, was also shot dead in a café in the area.