German influencer Kim Flint was only 33 years old. Image: Screenshot Instagram

Her fate moved many people: After a long battle against an extremely aggressive form of cancer, German influencer Kim Flint died last Monday at the age of just 33.

Bruno Bötschi

The German influencer suffered from an extremely aggressive adrenal carcinoma.

Kim Flint was the niece of German actress Katja Flint. Show more

Kim Flint is dead. The German influencer was only 33 years old.

Flint suffered from adrenal carcinoma - and died last Monday, November 3, surrounded by her family.

The last post on her Instagram channel is captioned "Moving to heaven. Kim passed away peacefully at 7am today." The accompanying photo shows the young woman laughing while monoskiing.

Flint didn't give up hope until the end

The niece of German actress Katja Flint suffered from a rare and extremely aggressive type of cancer. In recent months, she had regularly posted on social media about her battle with the disease.

In her posts, Flint showed both hopeful moments, such as her wedding in July 2025, as well as painful setbacks on her supposed path to recovery.

Shortly before her death, the influencer was full of confidence in a video on Instagram. At the time, she said that her medical team had decided on a new treatment.

"The hope. The straw is there. Guys, I just can't believe it. Light on the horizon," Flint noted.

Kim Flint: "I'm not afraid of death"

In an interview with the magazine "Bunte " last September, Kim Flint emphasized her hope for a cure. When asked about death, she said: "I'm not afraid of death. I don't think I'm going to die either."

Despite her serious illness, Flint remained optimistic until the end of her life and inspired many people with her strength. She celebrated her last birthday on October 21 in hospital in Heidelberg.

The news of Flint's death has moved people who followed her fight against cancer on social media.

One follower paid tribute to the influencer in a comment with the words: "Kim was an angel on earth. Her positive nature and fighting spirit will inspire us all until we ascend to heaven."

Among the reactions to Kim Flint's death is a post by influencer and presenter Patrice Aminati, who herself suffered from cancer.

In her Instagram story, she shared Kim Flint's farewell post and paid tribute to the young woman with whom she had associated public speaking about cancer.

