Influencer Indy Clinton (right) and daughter Soul (center). Screenshot Instagram

Because her daughter's birthday is too close to Christmas, influencer Indy Clinton has decided to celebrate her birthday on a different day. This has sparked a heated debate.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Influencer Indy Clinton postpones her daughter's birthday. She explains this in a TikTok video.

The reason: it's too close to Christmas.

The influencer's decision is hotly debated in the comments. Show more

Australian influencer Indy Clinton has decided to postpone her daughter's birthday without further ado - or at least bring it forward. Her daughter Soul's birthday is actually on December 18, but for the 28-year-old, this date is "too close to Christmas", she explains in a TikTok video.

So from now on, her birthday will be celebrated on December 12. "She'll never know we changed the day," Clinton explains. She wonders why more people don't adapt the birthday. "Am I crazy? No, I really don't think I'm crazy."

The video now has over 2.3 million views - and the influencer's decision is hotly debated in the comments.

"She's going to have an identity crisis"

"Is this a joke?" asks one TikTok user in disbelief. "She'll have an identity crisis as soon as she realizes that her birthday isn't her birthday at all," says another. A third warns: "Don't do that. One day she'll have to fill in official forms and won't even know when she was really born."

But there are also many positive comments. Several users report that they acted in a similar way: "My son was born on the 23rd, but we celebrate on the 9th every year," writes one mother. Another says: "My daughter's birthday is on 1 January and I've already thought about doing the same." And someone comments simply: "You're not crazy - that's brilliant."