Sara Leutenegger poses with a baby bump on the green carpet at the Zurich Film Festival in September 2022. KEYSTONE

Influencer Sara Leutenegger has her two children looked after in a daycare center four days a week. The 31-year-old can't understand criticism of this way of life.

Philipp Dahm

Influencer Sara Leutenegger has rejected hostility about her role as a working mother, according to Blick. "I am a mother with heart and soul. I am also an entrepreneur, influencer, wife and daughter," the 31-year-old told the newspaper.

Her sons Lio (5) and Pablo (2) attend a private daycare center four days a week. "My husband Lorenzo picks them up and I enjoy the weekly mommy day," she explained.

To her dismay, criticism of this life model often comes from other women. These are mothers "who are not satisfied with their own lives", Leutenegger continued.

The Zurich native regularly provides insights into her family life on social media. "I'm always sharing mommy content, which certainly makes me more vulnerable to this topic." Critics have accused her of not being allowed to go out partying as a mother.

But she doesn't want to be cornered by this and wants to continue to have an open discussion on the topic. One of the most important values she wants to pass on to her own children is: "live and let live".