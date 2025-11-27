As soon as Pablo sat down, she activated the app - but the streetcar had already set off and an inspector was standing by her side.
Leutenegger says she has never fare evaded before
Sara Leutenegger emphasizes that she has a half-fare travelcard, a zone pass and has never fare evaded. However, the inspector on the streetcar showed no understanding, even though she was able to prove to him that she had paid for the outward journey to Wallisellen.
"It's clear that parents look after their child first," says the influencer. She has already paid the 90 franc fine.