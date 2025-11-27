"It really got me down. I've never been fined on public transport before and it's hard to deal with": Sara Leutenegger. Picture: Screenshot Instagram

Influencer Sara Leutenegger described a very annoying experience for her on public transport in the newspaper "Blick". She was on streetcar twelve in Zurich when it happened.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Influencer Sara Leutenegger is annoyed because she had to pay a 90 franc fine on the streetcar in Zurich.

The 31-year-old complains about a lack of tolerance towards parents of small children.

"It's clear that parents should look after their child first," Leutenegger told Blick. Show more

Sara Leutenegger reports that she got in with her two-and-a-half-year-old son Pablo and that he "stormed in and jumped around".

She held her sports bag in one hand and tried to support the boy with the other, as the 31-year-old influencer tells Blick.

As soon as Pablo sat down, she activated the app - but the streetcar had already set off and an inspector was standing by her side.

Leutenegger says she has never fare evaded before

Sara Leutenegger emphasizes that she has a half-fare travelcard, a zone pass and has never fare evaded. However, the inspector on the streetcar showed no understanding, even though she was able to prove to him that she had paid for the outward journey to Wallisellen.

"It's clear that parents look after their child first," says the influencer. She has already paid the 90 franc fine.

In her Instagram story, she tearfully explained that this had upset her because the ticket inspector had seen how wildly Pablo had run around and that she had no hands free.

Leutenegger's appeal for solidarity and tolerance apparently bounced off the man like water off a duck.

"It's clear that parents look after their child first. That really got me down. I've never had a bus on public transport and I find it hard to deal with," Leutenegger told Blick.

