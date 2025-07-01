Berlin content creator Fabian Grischkat (24) has finally secured the trademark rights for the term "Pride Month". Image: Instagram

The term "Pride Month" recently circulated online as a right-wing response to queer Pride Month. Now influencer Fabian Grischkat has secured the trademark - and given it a new meaning.

June has been internationally recognized as "Pride Month " for decades - a month in which queer people, including lesbians, gays, bisexuals and trans people, draw attention to their rights, their history and ongoing discrimination.

Parades, political campaigns and cultural events take place in many cities around the world during this time.

In Germany, attempts have been made in recent years to counter this queer expression of self-confidence with a right-wing narrative.

Under the term "Pride Month", right-wing scenes have spread nationalist messages on social media - often with German flags and a demarcation against everything that is considered "woke". It is precisely this term that Berlin influencer Fabian Grischkat has now secured for himself.

Right-wing scene must pay if it uses the term

As the "Tagesspiegel" reports, the European Trademark and Patent Office (EUIPO) has not upheld an opposition against Grischkat's trademark application.

The "Pride Month" trademark now belongs to the 24-year-old content creator, who has been publicly campaigning for climate and queer issues for years.

Fabian Grischkat wants to use the proceeds to finance projects against discrimination. Instagram

Grischkat told the German Press Agency that he sees the term as a "symbol of humanity" that should stand for an open society. The attempt to reinterpret the term in a positive way is a deliberate response to right-wing appropriation.

Fabian Grischkat had already registered the trademark in June 2024 after observing how right-wing actors were systematically using the term for political propaganda.

Grischkat sells T-shirts in an online store

Since then, the content creator has been selling T-shirts featuring queer personalities from German history - such as the sexologist Magnus Hirschfeld or the singer Claire Waldoff - in his online store.

According to the left-wing "Tageszeitung", part of the revenue goes towards anti-discrimination projects.

Additional income could come from the right-wing scene. This is because Grischkat wants to take action if the "Pride Month" brand is misused for political purposes that contradict the brand's values.

As the newspaper further reports, Fabian Grischkat celebrated the decision on Instagram with sparkling wine and a bouquet of flowers - as a personal, but also political victory.

In his video, he only needs a few superimposed words: "Last year, I applied for the 'Stolzmonat' trademark. The right-wingers filed an opposition. And lost the case. Happy Pride."

