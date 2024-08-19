Yaël Meier, entrepreneur and voice of Gen Z, is raising her two sons screen-free for the time being. www.zeam.xyz

Yaël Meier is regarded as the mouthpiece of Gen Z and is consistently opting for digital abstinence when raising her sons. She relies on books instead of screens and doesn't want to introduce her kids to social media until they are teenagers.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Entrepreneur Yaël Meier does without digital media in her children's education and instead relies on audio plays and books.

Reading aloud every day is intended to awaken and encourage enthusiasm for the written word.

Children's movies are taboo.

From adolescence onwards, her children should learn to use social media responsibly and be creative. Show more

Yaël Meier, known as an entrepreneur and "voice of Generation Z", is consciously raising her two children together with her partner Jo Dietrich without digital media consumption, as "Nau" reports. The 24-year-old attaches great importance to ensuring that her children (1 and 3) do not spend any time in front of screens.

Children's films are banned in her household: "Instead, they are allowed to listen to radio plays." Books also play a central role in her upbringing. The young mother reads to them to convey the joy of the written word.

Jo Dietrich and Yaël Meier run the company "Zeam" together and are raising two sons. Instagram @yaelmeier (Screenshot)

"The best way to do this - also scientifically proven - is to read to your children."

"Posting encourages creativity"

When their children reach adolescence, however, their access to digital media should change. Meier is aware of the risks that smartphones and social media entail, but also recognizes the need to learn how to use them.

"Because it's an important part of today's youth," she explains. Yaël Meier wants to encourage her children to post actively themselves as soon as they are old enough to use social media.

It is important to her to accompany them as they take their first steps: "Posting yourself encourages creativity and opens up many possibilities. That's why we will encourage our children - as soon as they are allowed to use social media - and help them to post actively themselves."