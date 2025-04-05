"In purely economic terms, club culture in Zurich is interesting on two levels: firstly as part of the creative industries and secondly from a location marketing perspective": Philipp Meier. The picture shows the entrance area of Club Hive on Geroldstrasse in Zurich. Picture: Keystone

Nightlife in Zurich is in a state of upheaval. It is claimed that fewer and fewer young people are coming. And because people are drinking less and less alcohol, there is a lack of income. An interview with scene expert Philipp Meier.

Zurich's club culture is in a state of upheaval after Zukunft, one of the most innovative clubs in the city on the Limmat, recently closed its doors.

"Nightlife has become totally mainstream in recent decades and has been de-tabooed in many respects," says Philipp Meier in an interview with blue News.

He continues: "Initiated by the city, Langstrasse mutated into a party mile and there are still alternative and illegal venues." Show more

Philipp Meier, you worked as a club curator in Zurich and organized parties yourself for many years. How do you think nightlife has changed over the past 20 years?

Phew, looking back is not really my thing. I'm much more interested in the present and the future. That's why this introductory question rolls over me like an overloaded Lovemobile.

Sorry, I didn't mean to overwhelm you with my opening question ...

... but speaking of the Street Parade: with its oversized low-loader truck soundmobiles, it looks like it's fallen out of time. The muscle-powered sound wagons of the Critical Mass are much more in tune with today's zeitgeist.

The exciting thing about it: The Critical Mass has existed in Zurich for almost as long as the Street Parade. But it was the climate crisis that made this cycling demo more relevant and popular. This makes the Critical Mass a kind of street parade for today's youth movements and cultures.

How else has club and nightlife in Zurich changed?

Over the past few decades, nightlife has become totally mainstream and de-tabooed in many respects. Initiated by the city, Langstrasse mutated into a party mile and there are still alternative and illegal venues.

Today's generation seems to be embracing places that have long been rather uncool, such as the Rote Fabrik or the Dynamo, in a more uninhibited way. And with the Zentralwäscherei, or ZW for short, the corner of Geroldstrasse and Hardbrücke has also gained a new alternative hotspot.

Swiss nightclubs complain that fewer and fewer young guests are coming. What are the reasons for this?

I'm not so sure it's limited to the young. The coronavirus period has thrown people back on themselves in general and called some habits into question - including going out partying all the time.

This not only reinforced the trend of making pre-partying an actual part of going out - i.e. having a drink together at home or outside - but also of going to parties much more selectively or consciously.

Because more and more people no longer want to hang around in clubs until the early hours of the morning, day raves are now being organized more often. Another trend is that guests are consuming less alcohol or none at all. Which group of people do you belong to?

I'm still more of a night person, but I've always been able to dance the night away without getting drunk. Incidentally, day raves are often interesting because some people turn up sober and others see it more as an afterhour.

"The exuberant and lively nightlife in Zurich, with the Street Parade as a beacon, was one of the most important factors, along with the universities and geographical location, in attracting Google and all the other tech companies to the city": Philipp Meier, influential figure in Zurich's club scene.

How important is club culture for a medium-sized city like Zurich?

In purely economic terms, club culture in Zurich is interesting on two levels: firstly as part of the creative industries, i.e. because of the jobs and turnover, and secondly from a location marketing perspective.

My thesis is still the same: The exuberant and exuberant nightlife with the beacon Streetparade were among the most important factors, alongside universities and geographical location, i.e. on bodies of water and with proximity to nature and mountains, that Google and all the other tech companies settled in Zurich.

However, club culture also takes on social and cultural functions. For example, where some people do sport to balance out everyday life and a competitive society, others celebrate parties. And the club can still be an interesting, transdisciplinary field of experimentation between music, social sculpture and the performing and visual arts.

In an interview with tsüri.ch a few days ago, you said that Zurich lacks "an in-depth examination of the significance of nightlife". Can you explain that in more detail?

There is a lack of recognition of what I said in my last answer. That's why it's significant, for example, that one of the most recent fixed stars of the city's club culture - the Zentralwäscherei - is not an initiative of the Presidential Department, which would be responsible for culture, but to my knowledge a collaboration between the Finance and Social Affairs Departments. This is not all bad, as it may create greater freedom in terms of content. Unfortunately, it also means that there is no concrete funding format for club culture.

Some people claim that clubbing has become more political in recent years. True or not?

Uff, who says that? Is that because people are taking a more critical look at who is behind the DJ booth and how people behave on the dance floor?

If that's what you mean, I think it's important to emphasize that it's also political not to take a critical look at these issues. It's totally politically depraved if only cis dudes stand behind the turntables and women are sexually harassed on the dancefloor.

"Initiated by the city, Langstrasse mutated into a party mile": Philipp Meier.

Is it really true that the bouncers actually have the most power in nightlife?

If my theory is correct that people no longer go out on principle or by default, but instead party more deliberately and consciously, then the atmosphere in the club becomes more important. And this atmosphere can be controlled by a more conscious door policy.

What does a positive door policy look like?

Depending on the location, there are ideally two different tasks at the door. Bouncers, who are primarily responsible for security, and people in civilian clothes who welcome guests at eye level.

They used to be called selectors because they often decided who was allowed into the club based solely on the outward appearance of the guests. Today, this is more commonly referred to as reception or awareness. The staff at the door should be well-rehearsed and, above all, have social and emotional skills.

Could you be more specific, please?

Nowadays, it's increasingly about finding out in a very brief exchange what state the guests are in and whether they are behaving considerately in the club. This is often done by greeting them and, depending on the location, by asking questions and giving other clues. This involves observing relatively closely how people behave. For example, if they appear bored or absent-minded or make fun of what is being said, the chances of getting into the club are reduced.

The aim of this entry procedure is to make people feel comfortable in the club - this means, among other things, no sexism, racism, queer hatred, no groping and grabbing, not taking up too much space and taking care of others, but also of themselves. Depending on the community or theme party, there are other, sometimes much more specific criteria that determine admission - for example, parties for women only, only from a certain age or for queer people.

There are queer-friendly clubs on Langstrasse in Zurich that want to better protect themselves from unwelcome guests with new house rules. These include the following: "We reserve the right to refuse entry to people who display disruptive, disrespectful or otherwise inappropriate behavior". What do you think of that?

That sounds reasonable and should apply to all clubs.

In your opinion, what makes a good bouncer?

Many guests who are turned away by bouncers start to argue. What is the chance of success?

Very small. In exceptional cases, it depends at most on the reason for the refusal and the additional arguments. Depending on how you insist, the discussion may even reinforce the rejection.

Many people used to go to Berlin to party and rave. Where is the most exciting nightlife today?

I never went to Berlin to rave - Zurich is enough for me.

When was the last time you went dancing in a club?

I go to at least one party almost every weekend. Last Saturday I went to the Zentralwäscherei. There were two different parties on the same premises. I danced to psy-trance, old acid and breaky dub, among other things.

