Adrien Brody won his second Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role last weekend. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Adrien Brody won the Oscar for best leading actor. On stage, he thanked his partner - Georgina Chapman is the ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein. The fallen film producer now responds from prison.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After Adrien Brody accepted the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, he thanked his partner Georgina Chapman.

What many people probably didn't realize during the ceremony was that the children Brody mentioned were from Chapman's marriage to jailed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Convicted sex offender Weinstein is considered a non-person in the film scene, but now the 72-year-old has spoken out from prison. Show more

"I know it's been a rollercoaster ride. But thank you for accepting me into your lives." In his Oscar acceptance speech last weekend, Adrien Brody thanked his partner Georgina Chapman and their two children (aged 11 and 14).

What many TV viewers were probably unaware of during the ceremony was that the children mentioned were from Chapman's marriage to jailed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Georgina Chapman separated from Weinstein in 2017 after allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape became public. The marriage was divorced a short time later.

Harvey Weinstein reports from prison

Harvey Weinstein is considered a non-person in the film scene. But after Brody's speech, the 72-year-old has once again spoken out from prison.

His spokesperson told the US magazine "People": "Harvey is happy for Georgina and is grateful that his children are loved and cared for as they deserve."

Georgina Chapman separated from Harvey Weinstein in 2017 after the allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape against him became public. Image: imago images/UPI Photo

The former film mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual offenses in New York in 2020. A court overturned the verdict in 2024 and the trial is to be reopened. In Los Angeles, Harvey Weinstein was convicted of similar offenses, which is why he remains behind bars.

Adrien Brody was awarded the Oscar at the 97th Academy Awards for his role as a Jewish architect in the drama "The Brutalist" by Brady Corbet.

Chapman and Brody first appeared together in public four years ago at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. However, they are said to have been a couple for a little longer.

More videos from Ressort