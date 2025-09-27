  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Zurich "Tatort" celebrates its anniversary Inspector Grandjean on a dangerous assignment: "That was pretty difficult"

Carlotta Henggeler

27.9.2025

Grandjean and Ott have been investigating Zurich's "Tatort" for five years. In this interview, Anna Pieri Zuercher and Carol Schule talk about dangerous shoots, close friendships and dealing with criticism.

27.09.2025, 19:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Inspector Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher) and profiler Tessa Ott (Carol Schuler) have been investigating Zurich's "Tatort" since 2020.
  • The female duo has replaced the Lucerne "Tatort" with inspector Reto Flückiger (Stefan Gubser) and policewoman Liz Ritschard (Delia Mayer).
  • On September 28, the two Zurich detectives celebrate an anniversary: "Kammerflimmern" is their tenth case. The case revolves around a cyber attack on implanted defibrillators (ICD).
  • blue News met Anna Pieri Zuercher and Carol Schuler for an anniversary interview while filming their eleventh case in Zurich.
Show more

Five years ago, detective Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher) and profiler Tessa Ott (Carol Schuler) began their investigations together as "Tatort" actresses in "Züri brännt".

It was a frosty start between the two policewomen, who come from different social backgrounds and Swiss regions.

In the meantime, Grandjean and Ott have grown closer - they form a tough team, more with each other than against each other. The two actresses are friends in their private lives, which benefits their crime roles.

In an interview with blue News, they look back on their first meeting and talk about how they deal with criticism. And they reveal which shoot was their most dangerous so far.

Watch the interview in the video above.

More from the department

More on the topic

More from the department

Great emotions at the movies.

Great emotions at the movies"Pretty Woman" on the big screen again - win tickets for the Iconic Night now

Winiger does not rule out marriage.

Winiger does not rule out marriage"I ride through life on the same frequency with him"

Sensational meeting. Reconciliation with King Charles? Harry suspects sabotage

Sensational meetingReconciliation with King Charles? Harry suspects sabotage