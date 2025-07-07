Steffi Graf has only been active on Instagram for a few weeks. Now her profile has disappeared again. Picture: R4040/picture-alliance/Cover Images

Her tennis career has made Steffi Graf a sports icon, but the 56-year-old keeps her online presence to a minimum. Her own Instagram profile was an exception for a short time. Now it has been deactivated.

However, the 56-year-old German tennis star's profile is now no longer accessible. Show more

For a while, Steffi Graf was one of the most famous Germans in the world. In her unparalleled career as a tennis player, the Mannheim-born player won 22 Grand Slam tournaments.

In 1988, she won each of the Grand Slam tournaments held that year - this feat, known as the "Golden Slam", remains unique in professional tennis to this day.

In 1999, at the age of 30, Graf surprisingly announced her retirement from professional sport. Since then, she has largely withdrawn from the limelight.

"Best source for everything to do with Steffi Graf"

For a short time, her official Instagram profile was a source of news, information and current pictures of the tennis icon. The 56-year-old had been actively using it since March 2025. The profile was advertised as the "best source for everything to do with Steffi Graf".

It also featured "updates, events and exclusive posts from the Graf team", as it went on to say. But four months later, this has come to an end: the site has been deactivated. However, the deletion was not announced.

If you now call up Steffi Graf's Instagram profile, you only get the error message "Sorry, this page is not available". The message does not indicate whether the profile was deleted by Graf's team itself or on Instagram's initiative.

Graf's husband, former tennis star Andre Agassi, with whom she lives in Las Vegas, is still active on Instagram. Agassi had already unlinked his wife five days ago in a post in which he humorously contrasted his only Wimbledon victory with his wife's seven victories, although he used to do so previously. Steffi Graf's Facebook profile still exists - but the last post dates back to December 2022.

