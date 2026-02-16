Intermittent fasting has been a trend for years. Strictly tested data casts doubt on whether the method works better than conventional diets. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

Intermittent fasting may be less effective than many people think. In adults who are overweight or obese, the weight loss achieved is probably not greater than that of other diets, reports the British organization Cochrane.

The organization regularly produces high-quality reviews on health topics. However, the results are subject to major uncertainties. "So far, these are only indications, not proof - in other words, we cannot yet assess the effectiveness of intermittent fasting with sufficient certainty," explained Jörg Meerpohl from the University Medical Center Freiburg, Director of Cochrane Germany and not himself involved in the work.

For the analysis, the team led by Luis Garegnani from the Universidad Hospital Italiano in Buenos Aires (Argentina) considered 22 studies with a total of almost 2000 participants from North America, Europe, China, Australia and South America. The aim was to test whether intermittent fasting is more effective for weight loss than conventional dietary recommendations for adults who are overweight or obese and what effect it has on quality of life.

No better effect than other methods

Intermittent fasting showed no better or only a very slightly better effect on weight loss than other methods, as the scientists report in the "Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews". There was also no evidence of a noticeable improvement in quality of life. "Intermittent fasting may be a sensible option for some people, but the current study situation does not justify the enthusiasm we are seeing on social media," explained Garegnani.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), around 2.5 billion people in the world were overweight in 2022, which corresponds to 43 percent of people aged 18 and over. Of these, 890 million - 16% of all adults - were obese.

"Weight loss remains the most important strategy for reducing the health risks and societal consequences of overweight and obesity," says the Cochrane analysis. However, co-author Eva Madrid from the Universidad de Valparaíso in Chile said that it was difficult to make a general recommendation for a specific measure due to the current study situation.

Study confirms previous results

Previous meta-analyses had also consistently found no particular advantage of intermittent fasting over comparable dietary interventions, explained Stefan Kabisch from the Charité in Berlin, who was not involved in the Cochrane study. A noticeable weight loss was generally only found in comparison to no change in diet at all.

The evidence remains uncertain overall - if only because there is a wide variety of intermittent fasting variants. One method, for example, is to eat for eight hours of the day and fast for the remaining 16 (8:16 method). Alternatively, you can eat normally on five days of the week and largely starve yourself on two days (5:2 method). Alternate Day Fasting (ADF), on the other hand, typically involves fasting every other day.

"The overall study situation therefore includes dozens of different types of interval fasting, which should not be lumped together," says Kabisch. "Long-term data, such as studies lasting more than two years, are practically non-existent." Small numbers of participants and a lack of data are typical for analyses in this area - even the studies selected for the Cochrane review had methodological weaknesses, which were also mentioned.

According to Kabisch, one thing is clear: "The hype surrounding intermittent fasting was never underpinned by convincing human studies, but was premature or even unjustified."

Choose your own path

Annette Schürmann from the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) also points out that the selected studies are extremely heterogeneous, including with regard to the participants and the forms of fasting. It is not possible to draw a clear conclusion from this that intermittent fasting does not generally have a better effect on weight loss. It is also known from animal studies that intermittent fasting has a positive effect on blood sugar levels.

In summary, the new data at least means that Anyone who wants to lose weight and improve their health can choose their own preferred method - preferably with medical advice and guidance. Ideally one that you can stick to in the long term.