The pope is dead. In "Conclave", a power struggle breaks out over the succession - including shocking revelations. In the middle of it all is actor Ralph Fiennes, who is hoping for an Oscar nomination.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Edward Berger's thriller "Conclave", cardinals from all over the world travel to the Vatican to elect the new pope. A power game soon breaks out in the smallest state in the world.

At the center is Cardinal Lawrence, played by Ralph Fiennes , who has to involuntarily lead the conclave while he himself struggles with his faith.

The film impresses with great performances and has everything a suspenseful thriller needs: plenty of intrigue and secrets waiting to be uncovered. Show more

"Conclave", the latest directorial effort from Austrian-Swiss director Edward Berger, is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Robert Harris.

After the pope dies unexpectedly, Cardinal Lawrence, played by Ralph Fiennes, is given the task of presiding over the papal election. But even before the voting begins, he finds himself at the center of intrigue and conspiracy. While the outside world waits for white smoke, Lawrence slowly uncovers a secret that could shake the Vatican.

Alongside Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci shines as Cardinal Bellini, John Lithgow as Cardinal Tremblay and Isabella Rossellini as Sister Agnes in this chamber drama about the future of the Catholic Church. Magnificent images and booming string music underline the excitingly staged story.

"Conclave" will be showing in all blue Cinema cinemas from November 28.

More from the section