In the 1930s, emigrants sought their fortune on a Galápagos island. The film "Eden" sheds light on their fight for life and death. Jude Law and Ana de Armas provide plenty of thrills in this survival thriller.

Many people dream of emigrating: In the early 1930s, a group of Germans did just that.

Their destination was Floreana - an uninhabited Galápagos island located around 1000 kilometers off the coast of Ecuador.

The movie "Eden" starring Jude Law , Ana de Armas, Sidney Sweeney and Daniel Brühl is based on the true story of the Galápagos affair.

In the survival thriller, which can be seen in Swiss cinemas from today, the German emigrants get caught up in a murderous conflict. Show more

The events of the Galápagos Affair took place over 90 years ago - and yet the case still fascinates today. At the beginning of the 1930s, during the rise of National Socialism, German emigrants fled to the then uninhabited Galápagos island of Floreana.

Two couples and a threesome traveled one after the other to the island, a good 1000 kilometers off the coast of Ecuador, to find their own personal paradise.

But the hoped-for peaceful life in paradise suddenly turns into hell. A battle for life and death ensues. The details of what happened on the island are still not fully understood.

"Eden" - a murderous survival thriller

Those involved in the conflict at the time later even opened a hotel on the island of Floreana, which still exists today.

US director Ron Howard ("The Da Vinci Code", "Rush") heard about the story when he was on vacation on the Galápagos Islands.

He immediately realized that the Galápagos affair would make a movie. With "Eden", he now realizes his idea and stages the story as a murderous survival thriller.

Jude Law plays Professor Friedrich Ritter, who was the first to colonize the uninhabited island of Floreana together with his wife Dore Strauch. His goal: to write a manifesto that will save mankind from extinction.

Heinz and Margaret Wittmer, played by Daniel Brühl and Sidney Sweeney, are so fascinated by his ideas that they seek out Ritter on the island. They long for a peaceful life, far away from civilization, and also hope for a cure for their sick son.

A mad professor and an eccentric baroness

But Professor Ritter is anything but enthusiastic about their arrival. He sends them to a cave on the mountain and leaves the Wittmers to their own fate.

When the mysterious, eccentric Baroness Eloise(Ana de Armas) and her entourage land on the island of Floreana shortly afterwards and want to build a luxury hotel, the chaos seems complete.

Instead of striving for peaceful coexistence, the three groups begin to manipulate and deceive each other. As a result, several deaths occur that are still unexplained today.

