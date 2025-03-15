Barron Trump 20.01.2025, USA, Washington: Barron Trump gestures at an event for the inauguration of US President Trump in the Capital One Arena. Image: Matt Rourke/AP/dpa 06.11.2024, USA, West Palm Beach: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump dances on stage with former First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump at an election party. Image: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa 01.02.2019, USA, Washington: Donald Trump, President of the USA, First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump leave the White House on their way to the Marine One helicopter. Image: Susan Walsh/AP/dpa 23.07.2014, USA, Washington: Donald Trump poses with his children Eric Trump (l-r), Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International Hotel. Image: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa 15.01.2007, USA, Hollywood: Donald Trump with wife Melania and 10-month-old son Barron after being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood. Image: Armando Arorizo/dpa Barron Trump 20.01.2025, USA, Washington: Barron Trump gestures at an event for the inauguration of US President Trump in the Capital One Arena. Image: Matt Rourke/AP/dpa 06.11.2024, USA, West Palm Beach: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump dances on stage with former First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump at an election party. Image: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa 01.02.2019, USA, Washington: Donald Trump, President of the USA, First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump leave the White House on their way to the Marine One helicopter. Image: Susan Walsh/AP/dpa 23.07.2014, USA, Washington: Donald Trump poses with his children Eric Trump (l-r), Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International Hotel. Image: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa 15.01.2007, USA, Hollywood: Donald Trump with wife Melania and 10-month-old son Barron after being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood. Image: Armando Arorizo/dpa

A young man who is in the spotlight without really saying anything: Barron Trump fascinates the web - and some already believe that the son of US President Donald Trump will have a political career.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, does not make public political statements.

His silence creates a gap that everyone can fill with their own idea of Barron.

Some predict a great political career for him. Show more

Even if Barron Trump were not the son of the most powerful man in the world, he would probably stand out: he is said to be around two meters tall. With Donald Trump's return to the White House, his youngest offspring has also returned to the limelight. While Barron Trump was still a child during Trump's first term in office, the 18-year-old, whose birthday is next Thursday (March 20), is now a student eligible to vote. The Trump son makes virtually no public statements. Nevertheless, some are predicting a great political career for him.

Barron Trump is the only child of Trump and his third wife Melania, who is now the First Lady of the USA. Barron was born in 2006 as Trump's fifth child and spent most of his childhood in New York. There he attended a posh private school and lived in the sheltered billionaire world of his wealthy father.

Some time after Trump's first election victory, he moved into the White House and went to a prestigious school near the US capital Washington. His parents largely kept him out of the limelight. He graduated not far from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Today, Barron Trump studies at New York University (NYU) in Manhattan. Like his father, he has chosen to study economics.

Inauguration was also Barron's big day

In recent weeks, however, the tall young man has mainly attracted attention with his presence at events such as his father's inauguration. He did not make any public statements, but he waved to the audience in a statesmanlike manner and imitated his father, whom he looks very much like, in an almost uncanny way. Barron Trump raised his fist to the cheers of the guests and gave a thumbs-up. He understood what moves young voters, said father Trump as he introduced his "very big son".

It's these small gestures like a fist that are shared countless times online. What Barron really thinks, or what his political stance is - we can only speculate. His silence creates a gap that everyone can fill with their own idea of Barron. Loyal follower of his father, shy son or perhaps even a secret rebel? There are no limits to the imagination.

There is a flood of memes on social media poking fun at Barron's greatness. For some, Barron may just be an internet joke, for others he is much more. "Barron Trump is the future of the conservative movement", the Republican Student Association recently announced. The background to this is an article in "Vanity Fair" magazine that gets to the bottom of Barron Trump's everyday university life.

NYU Republican Student Association President Kaya Walker is quoted as saying: "He's kind of an oddity on campus." Barron Trump goes to class and then goes home, she said of the president's son, who is always accompanied by security personnel and, according to the article, tends to stay in the background. Walker was pressured to resign from her post by the Republican Student Association because of her statement. The statement was "inappropriate", they said, inviting Barron Trump to join the association.

Barron, the campaign whisperer

Barron Trump - the future of conservatives? That is a bold statement, considering that the 18-year-old has not really made any public political statements to date. However, others have done that for him. His mother Melania said that her son helped Donald Trump win the presidential election in November with advice. Barron had openly expressed his opinion. Trump adviser Jason Miller said the teenager had helped pick podcasts for Father Trump to appear on during the campaign.

In fact, the Republican also relied on this medium to spread his message during the election campaign. He spoke to podcasters Joe Rogan and Theo Von, for example, whose main target group is younger men. Trump's running mate J.D. Vance also used the podcast strategy and aggressively tried to persuade young men to vote for Trump.

Trump's children get involved in politics

Barron's older brother Eric Trump said in an interview about Barron a few months ago that he had a "great future" ahead of him. Many of Trump's children are politically active and influential. Although daughter Ivanka has recently withdrawn somewhat from the public eye, she was Trump's adviser in the White House during his first term in office. Eric and his brother Don Jr. aggressively supported their father during the last election campaign and are still considered close advisors.

"My advice to Barron: you are the most watched person, probably the most watched bachelor in the world right now," Eric continued. That's why he needs to be careful. This advice should not only apply to matters of love. It remains to be seen whether Barron Trump will one day follow in his father's footsteps and enter politics.

Many Republicans apparently believe he is capable of it. According to a recent poll, 49% of party supporters surveyed are in favor of the Trump scion running for US president in the future. Thirty-seven percent are against and 13 percent are unsure. To become US president, however, you have to be 35 years old according to the constitution - that is still a few years away and the constitution cannot be changed so easily. But political influence is not limited to the Oval Office.