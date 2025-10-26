Is Belgrade the new Berlin?

Party in Belgrade: the ultimate night playground according to "Loneley Planet". KEYSTONE

Where to go in 2026? The "Lonely Planet" once again suggests hip travel destinations.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Every year, the travel guide "Lonely Planet" publishes its tips for the 50 best destinations worldwide.

These 25 places and these 25 experiences are suggested.

In Europe, Belgrade stands out as the party capital and historic Utrecht in the Netherlands. Show more

For the coming year, a trend travel guide from the "Lonely Planet" brand once again recommends dozens of destinations, but unfortunately nothing in Switzerland.

The book "Lonely Planet Best in Travel 2026" presents 50 destinations and experiences worldwide - "25 places and 25 experiences each, unranked for the first time", according to the publisher, which is launching the New York-based book in Germany.

Members of the Brotherhood of Cádiz make a pilgrimage along a beach in San Lucar de Barrameda on June 3. KEYSTONE

Places include "the fun-loving city of Cadiz" in Spain and the Italian Mediterranean island of Sardinia ("offering far more than just stunning beaches"). Experiences include the "world of street art" in Bristol, England, and the nightlife of Belgrade.

Belgrade as Europe's ultimate night playground

"Explore the legendary nightlife" is the motto of the Serbian capital - a tip that not so long ago would probably have been given to the German capital Berlin.

"Cheap drinks, an uncomplicated atmosphere and locals who are passionate about nightlife make Belgrade the ultimate nightlife playground in Europe," the book states. "Few cities can match Belgrade's nocturnal energy."

Belgrade, at the confluence of the Danube and Sava rivers, offers splavovi (rafts) as floating clubs and bars and party hotspots. Cultural centers mentioned in the book include the "KC Grad" in a converted warehouse, the "Hangar Luka Beograd" club in a former freight hall at the port and the late-night club "Drugstore" in a former slaughterhouse, which only opens at 2 a.m. and offers electro sets well into the Sunday morning.

Is Belgrade the new Berlin? View of a party mile in Belgrade's city center. Image: dpa The "Berlin Monroe" bar in Belgrade's trendy Skadarlija district on Cetinjska Street. Image: dpa The "Silosi" (silos) in the Dorcol district on the Danube have become a party area. Image: dpa Is Belgrade the new Berlin? View of a party mile in Belgrade's city center. Image: dpa The "Berlin Monroe" bar in Belgrade's trendy Skadarlija district on Cetinjska Street. Image: dpa The "Silosi" (silos) in the Dorcol district on the Danube have become a party area. Image: dpa

According to Best in Travel 2026, there are several trendy districts in the city with a lot of brutalist architecture, including Skadarlija ("the historic bohemian district or "Montmartre of Belgrade") and Cetinjska ("bars like "Berlin Monroe", "Sprat" and "Polet" offer a cool underground atmosphere").

"The trendy Dorcol district is another great place for a pub crawl, top venues from the excellent craft beer scene" - as well as cocktail bars ("especially the speakeasy "Druid Bar" - Instagrammers beware: Photo ban!").

"Like paintings by Vermeer": insider tip Utrecht?

Among the recommended places in the world for 2026 for the Lonely Planet are the Japanese quarter Liberdade in the Brazilian megacity of São Paulo and Mexico City ("Mexico City is a mosaic of pre-colonial traditions, fairytale murals and delicacies on every corner").

Closer to Switzerland, however, is Utrecht in the Netherlands ("Just a short train ride from Amsterdam, the city has a lot to offer: a medieval old town with canals, gabled houses like something out of a Vermeer painting and an abundance of bookshops, restaurants and museums").

Queen Maxima in front of the DFom of Utrecht. Archive picture: KEYSTONE

The experiences for foodies include a "cultural food tour" in Old Dubai, the "exciting gastro scene" of Melbourne or a "culinary tour" in Kerala in southern India. Also: "Hiking and wild camping" in Tajikistan, "Tracking desert elephants" in Namibia and a "River cruise on the Mekong" in Vietnam and Cambodia.

All tips

The "Lonely Planet" brand, which was founded in 1973, claims to have printed more than 150 million travel guides. There are around 800 publications with the label: many classic travel guides, but also illustrated books and gift books.

All 25 places Botswana

Peru

Jeju-do (South Korea)

Ikara-Flinders Ranges & Outback (South Australia)

Cádiz (Spain)

Liberdade in São Paulo (Brazil)

Sardinia (Italy)

Theodore Roosevelt National Park (USA)

Réunion (France)

Tunisia

Barbados

Solomon Islands

Maine (USA)

Mexico City

Tipperary (Ireland)

Quetzaltenango (Xela, Guatemala)

Jaffna (Sri Lanka)

Phuket (Thailand)

Utrecht (Netherlands)

Cartagena (Colombia)

Finland

Quy Nhon (Vietnam)

British Columbia (Canada)

Siem Reap (Cambodia)

North Island (New Zealand/Aotearoa) Show more

Lonely Planet sells the fact that the "Best in Travel" book no longer lists top cities, regions and countries as a sign of the times: "A clear sign of a changed travel culture in which meaning and encounters are more important than rankings - all destinations are on an equal footing."