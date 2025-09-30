The Zurich Film Festival honors the 49-year-old Brit for his versatile career. In a video interview on the Green Carpet, he talks about his future plans and the moving drama "The Things with Feathers".

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Benedict Cumberbatch received the Golden Eye Award at the 21st Zurich Film Festival for his versatile acting career.

The British actor is known for his roles in "Sherlock", "The Imitation Game" and "Doctor Strange".

In Zurich, he presented his new drama "The Thing with Feathers", which deals with themes such as loss and hope. Show more

Benedict Cumberbatch was honored with the Golden Eye Award at the 21st Zurich Film Festival. Known for his charisma and unmistakable voice, he is one of the most multifaceted actors of his generation. "I hope people don't think I'm retiring now," said the 49-year-old Briton before the award ceremony.

Cumberbatch achieved international fame with his title role in the BBC series "Sherlock". He impressed in films such as "Atonement", "12 Years a Slave" and "The Power of the Dog", for which he received an Oscar nomination. He also proved his versatility as Alan Turing in "The Imitation Game" and as Doctor Strange in the Marvel universe.

In Zurich, Cumberbatch also presented his new work "The Thing with Feathers". The drama, inspired by Max Porter's novella, tells of loss, grief and hope. With his portrayal of a father struggling with the darkness after the death of his wife, the 48-year-old provided a touching festival moment.

