Gross devastation: If birds attack the car overnight, the droppings should be removed as quickly as possible in the morning. IMAGO/Michael Gstettenbauer

If you don't have a garage space for your car and usually have to park your vehicle outside, you know the problem: when birds soil the paintwork, it's disgusting and even damaging. Here's how to remove droppings gently.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Is your car soiled with bird droppings? You should remove it as quickly as possible, as it can damage the paintwork.

This is because the acid contained in the droppings burns into the car's paintwork, and the decomposition process is even faster in direct sunlight.

You should not scratch and rub if you want to remove a stain, but rather rinse it off with water. Show more

You are sure to have had your car stained by a bird from time to time. And when the feathered creatures relieve themselves on your car, it is not only disgusting, but bird droppings can also cause damage to the paintwork, as the Allgemeine Deutsche Automobil-Club (ADAC) now warns.

Residue should therefore always be removed as quickly as possible. In summer, even a short time in the blazing sun is enough for the chemical decomposition process to begin.

The aggressive stomach acid of birds is responsible for the damaging effect. Although this allows them to eat all sorts of things, it is also not good for your car.

The grains of sand or seeds it contains can leave scratches in the paintwork, which is why bird droppings should not simply be wiped or scraped off.

Why bird droppings are harmful to car paintwork

Due to the acid it contains, bird droppings can eat into the paintwork, penetrate and leave shadows or scratches. The resulting damage can then often only be removed by sanding and polishing.

If it gets really bad, the car even has to be repainted - a lot of work for such a small eyesore. That's why you should always react as quickly as possible if you discover bird droppings on your car.

It's best to remove the dirt when it's still fresh. "Particularly in very hot weather, the paint can degrade quickly," adds the ADAC. Just 10 to 20 minutes would be enough "to attack the top layer of clear coat".

How to remove fresh bird droppings

It is therefore worth tackling the problem straight away and pulling over or, better still, stopping at a service station. The first step is to use a watering can or water from a PET bottle to remove the coarsest residue and wash the bird droppings away with running water.

However, as bird droppings dry quickly, white edges may remain despite immediate removal. In this case, you should never rub it off, otherwise it could scratch the paintwork.

The solution is to apply a damp cloth and soften the residue. Then rinse again and wipe off with a soft cloth. Once everything has been completely removed, you can polish with a microfiber cloth.

Getting rid of dried bird droppings

Under no circumstances should you rub off dried bird droppings - this would ruin the paintwork. To get rid of stains that have been stuck on for a long time, you should first soak them for at least 15 minutes. The best way to do this is to place a damp cloth, rag, sponge or all-purpose cleaning cloth on the stained area.

If the bird droppings are very badly caked on, use washing-up liquid or a special car shampoo.

Then use the watering can or PET bottle with water again. As soon as the stain is well softened, it can be rinsed off. The paintwork can then be polished with a microfiber cloth.

The right preparation

To ensure that everything goes well if a bird targets your car again, you should be prepared for all eventualities. In this case, this means that you should have a small cleaning kit to hand.

At best, this consists of a spray or PET bottle with water, some soap and soft microfiber cloths for wiping.

An additional tip from the ADAC: It is also worth having newspaper in the car. "Fold the newspaper a few times, place it on the stain and soak it thoroughly with warm water." After five to ten minutes, fresh bird droppings should usually have dissolved.

