Is conventional agriculture carcinogenic?

Charlotte Lindholm (Maria Furtwängler) is once again investigating solo for the Hanover Criminal Police Office in Göttingen. Her new "Tatort: Letzte Ernte" is about farmers in the Altes Land - and the battle between conventional farmers and organic farmers.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Charlotte Lindholm is back: after a break of one and a half years, the "Tatort" detective is back in Göttingen.

The case "Letzte Ernte" takes her to an organic farm where a farm worker has been beheaded.

In addition to the death, the crime thriller also sheds light on the fatal consequences of years of exposure to pesticides. Show more

In the end, all the suspects are gathered at the scene of the crime, just like Agatha Christie. In a rural barn, they follow the ingenious solution of detective Charlotte Lindholm (Maria Furtwängler). Before that, "Tatort: Letzte Ernte" is also about the competition between organic farmers and conventional agriculture.

In the crime thriller, the old farmer with lymphatic cancer sits silently in a wheelchair. The harmful effects of pesticides are suspected to be the cause of the disease: "Parkinson's is recognized as a secondary disease, but unfortunately lymphatic cancer is not," says one part of the film. Correct or a robber's tale?

Some of the actors' faces also looked very familiar. How did we know the Feldhusen farming family? And will it be another year and a half before Charlotte Lindholm aka Maria Furtwängler returns?

What was it about?

In the Altes Land near Hamburg, the famous German apple-growing region, a Romanian farm worker was beheaded by a harvesting machine. The incident, initially declared an accident by village policeman Olaf Gehrke (Ole Fischer), took place in a barn belonging to the Feldhusen family. Marlies Feldhusen (Lina Wendel) runs the organic apple farm with her son Sven (Henning Flüsloh) and his wife Frauke (Ronja Herberich).

The strange thing about the farm worker's death was not just that his head was under the heavy axe of a farm machine at the wrong moment. There was also this: The victim's severed head had disappeared from the crime scene.

Police officer Gehrke's theory was that a fox had taken the head. Footprints of the animal were found in the barn. A theory that seemed more Spanish than North German to Charlotte Lindholm (Maria Furtwängler), the investigator sent by the LKA Hanover...

What was it really about?

After five years with the duo Florence Kasumba and Maria Furtwängler in Göttingen, in which there was never any real chemistry between the two women, NDR has returned to the old concept of the solo investigator Lindholm. She is sent from the Hanover LKA to the vastness of the North German countryside for each new case.

In fact, "Tatort: Letzte Ernte" (book: Benedikt Röskau, Stefan Dähnert, Johannes Naber) is in many ways reminiscent of "Tatort: Lastrumer Mischung", Charlotte Lindholm's very first case from 2002. 23 years ago, a shrewdly self-confident - and at the time young - detective was sent to the countryside to investigate.

She came across a village community that needed to be deciphered. Lindholm's 32nd case now returns to this idea. "Letzte Ernte" is not only a real retro thriller in terms of the criminal case and classic narrative form, but also within the Lindholm story.

Is conventional farming carcinogenic?

Old farmer Feldhusen suffers from lymph gland cancer. The harmful effects of pesticides are suspected to be the cause of the disease. The Feldhusens only switched to organic farming five years ago. "Parkinson's is recognized as a secondary disease, but unfortunately lymphatic cancer is not," the film says at one point.

In fact, after evaluating numerous studies, the Medical Advisory Board on Occupational Diseases (ÄSVB) at the German Federal Ministry of Labor confirmed that frequent contact with pesticides roughly doubles the risk of developing Parkinson's disease.

Particularly affected are employees in agriculture, forestry and horticulture who use pesticides regularly and for many years. In addition to classic cell death in the brain, pesticides affect the nervous system via various mechanisms, for example through oxidative stress.

In the case of cancer - cases of prostate cancer or lymphoma are indeed often suspected to be attributable to occupational exposure to pesticides - the recognition of occupational diseases is much narrower. It mainly concerns individual types of cancer following contact with clearly defined substances such as certain pesticides.

How do you know the actors?

Even though Charlotte Lindholm is on her own in the Altes Land, she occasionally calls a younger colleague in Hanover. Hanna Elinsdottir is played by Safak Sengül.

Apple TV subscribers will know the 31-year-old from Mainz from the Berlin clinic series "KRANK Berlin", in which she plays a young doctor and has just won the German Television Award. The impressive co-production by Apple and ZDF will probably be shown on public television in the first half of 2026.

Old farmer Feldhusen is also a frequently seen face in front of the camera. She is played by East Berlin acting legend Lina Wendel, who has been known from the ZDF crime series "Die Füchsin" since 2015.

Her film son, played by Henning Flüsloh, was also recently seen in a major leading role: The 33-year-old actor embodied the terrorist Andreas Baader in the docudrama "Stammheim - Zeit des Terrors". It was shown in May 2025 on the 50th anniversary of the start of the RAF trial on TV channel Erste.

What's next for Detective Charlotte Lindholm?

It is not yet clear when the next Lindholm case will be shown - but it will be sometime in 2026. The film has been in the can since August 5, 2025 and has the working title "Tatort: Schützenfest".

What is it about? 37-year-old Anja Kunze is found on a lake near Hanover. Shortly before her death, she made a mysterious phone call to the police, which was abruptly cut off, leaving the police with a number of questions. Charlotte Lindholm has to pursue several lines of investigation: Find Anja Kunze's murderer and find out what crime she was trying to warn the police about.

The new Lindholm case comes from the multi-award-winning creative duo Daniel Nocke (script) and Stefan Krohmer (director), who are always good for "something special". They were already responsible for "Tatort: Die Rache an der Welt" (2022) in Göttingen.

The episode cast of the crime thriller is also very prominent. Among them are: Volker Bruch ("Babylon Berlin"), young star Luise von Stein ("Die Kaiserin", "Intimate"), Jakob Diehl ("Das zweite Attentat") and Angelina Häntsch ("German Crime Story: Gefesselt").