Because Nadja "Naddel" Abd El Farrag was recently completely impoverished, her longtime boyfriend, Hamburg entrepreneur Andreas Ellermann, wants to pay for the costs of her funeral. Picture: IMAGO/APress

Nadja Abd El Farrag has died at the age of 60. Her longtime friend Andreas Ellermann wants to pay for the funeral service. The former TV presenter lived in poverty.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nadja "Naddel" Abd El Farrag died of organ failure in a Hamburg clinic on May 9.

In recent years, the former TV presenter struggled with cirrhosis of the liver, alcohol problems and debts.

Because Abd El Farrag was recently completely impoverished, her long-time friend Andreas Ellermann wanted to pay for the funeral.

But now criticism is being voiced. Show more

Nadja "Naddel" Abd El Farrag died in a Hamburg hospital on Friday, May 9, at the age of 60.

Because the former TV presenter was recently completely impoverished, her long-time friend, entrepreneur Andreas Ellermann, now wants to pay for the funeral.

"If the family wants me to, I will pay for the funeral. I have already spoken to the mother and offered her help," Ellermann told Bild.

Abd El Farrag struggled with alcohol problems

Abd El Farrag repeatedly struggled with alcohol problems and had debts. When the magazine " Spiegel" visited her nine years ago, she said: "It was never my goal to lead a life in the public eye." However, she lived off the stories that appeared about her.

One person who repeatedly appeared at Abd El Farrag's side during these difficult years was Andreas Ellermann. It is said that the Hamburg entrepreneur provided her with rent-free accommodation, among other things.

In an interview with t-online in 2023, Ellermann explained that he found the former TV presenter "in a very starved, miserable state". "It was clear to me that I had to help her."

Andreas Ellermann: "I am deeply shocked"

"I am deeply shocked," said the 60-year-old entrepreneur in an Instagram video on Monday. "I received the news that Nadja has passed away and I am deeply saddened."

In addition to the condolences posted under the video, there are also critical comments: "Not even after her death do you have respect for her," wrote one follower. "You all just used her instead of helping," reads another comment.

Now the criticism of Andreas Ellermann is getting louder and louder.

Fans claim, writes "Watson" among others, that Ellermann did not want to help Abd el Farrag, but only exploited her - for advertising purposes.

He dragged the former TV presenter in front of the camera even though she was no longer able to.

More videos from the department