According to experts, it's not so much the price as the right hair type that determines whether a shampoo is convincing. (symbolic image) Picture: Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

Shiny hair, less frizz, more volume: these are the common promises on the shampoo shelf. Does a hairdressing product costing 30 francs justify the difference compared to a 3-franc bottle from the supermarket? We took a closer look.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to cosmetic chemists, the difference between expensive and cheap shampoos is often marketing.

Salon and drugstore products usually use the same basic ingredients.

More expensive shampoos are sometimes more concentrated, but not automatically better.

The decisive factor is not the price, but whether the product suits the hair type. Show more

Shampoo in, rinse out, done. Simple really. Nevertheless, hair care today can feel like a science in itself. Volume shampoo, curl booster, anti-frizz elixir ... The choice is huge, as are the promises. The question remains: with more expensive shampoos, are you paying for the effect or mainly for the good feeling?

"The only real difference is the price," says US cosmetics chemist Perry Romanowski to the Washington Post. At their core, shampoos and conditioners consist of water, surfactants - i.e. dirt-dissolving molecules - and a few additives. Much of this is rinsed away when the hair is washed out anyway. The rest is mainly marketing.

Same ingredients, different price

It gets interesting when you look at the ingredients. According to experts, almost all manufacturers use the same set of ingredients. Whether luxury brand or supermarket own brand, the substances are not "higher quality", but often simply identical.

The only differences are in the quantity of individual ingredients. The list on the packaging only shows the order of concentration, but not the exact proportions. Anything below one percent can be listed in any order. For consumers, it therefore remains unclear whether they are getting more for their money or just more label.

Actual differences between the products

But not everything is the same. Cheaper shampoos often contain stronger surfactants such as SLS or SLES. They cleanse thoroughly, but can have a drying effect on sensitive scalps. More expensive products are often more mildly formulated or more concentrated, so you need less of them.

An expensive promise often ends up on your head in the shower. However, many shampoos differ less than their prices suggest. (symbolic image) Gregor Tholl/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa/Archiv

The differences are real, but limited. For most people, inexpensive products work without any problems. The decisive factor for the result is less the price than the question of who a shampoo is made for.

The hair type beats the price

Hair reacts very differently. What is nourishing for some, weighs others down immediately. Fine hair, for example, quickly loses its hold. Rich oils, silicones or heavy conditioning agents quickly make it look flat, even if they are advertised as particularly "nourishing".

Volumizing shampoos therefore rely on lighter formulas that avoid residues. However, the effect remains manageable: the hair appears more manageable in the short term, but even they do not conjure up real fullness.

The needs of curly or frizzy hair are completely different. Here, it is less about volume and more about moisture and structure. Smoothing ingredients can penetrate the hair shaft, strengthen it and reduce frizz. Products with shea butter or jojoba oil help to prevent hair breakage and reduce dryness, especially in the case of heavily stressed or natural hair.

Colored hair also follows its own logic. "Color safe" or "sulfate-free" means that the shampoo cleanses more gently and washes out color pigments less quickly. Anyone who regularly blow-dries or straightens their hair should also look out for ingredients that at least cushion heat damage.

Pay attention to simple instructions

So it's worth looking at the label after all. But not to look for exotic active ingredients. Simple information such as "moisturizing", "for curls" or "for coloured hair" is more important.

Special lines for afro-textured or very frizzy hair are an option, but many inexpensive products from the supermarket also meet these requirements.

Expensive bottles, classy fragrances and glossy advertising sell like hot cakes. From a scientific point of view, however, there is little reason to store a small fortune in the bathroom. A solid product from Migros or Coop is often completely sufficient. If you want to save money, you can confidently pay less attention to brands and more to your own hair.