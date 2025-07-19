Actress Gillian Anderson (l.) and author Raynor Winn at the premiere of "The Salt Trail" in Munich. IMAGO/Future Image

A homeless couple walks 1000 kilometers through southern England - this is the story told by Raynor Winn in her autobiographical book "The Salt Trail". Now the story is coming to the movies. But one report calls key parts into question.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The Salt Trail" tells the story of a couple who embark on a long hike along the English coast following a financial crisis and homelessness.

The movie is based on the autobiographical book by author Raynor Winn.

The Observer casts doubt on key parts of the story. According to the report, the crisis is said to have been self-inflicted. Furthermore, the couple are not said to have been homeless.

Winn rejects the accusations. The film production is sticking to the adaptation. The publisher has postponed the publication of her latest book. Show more

Gillian Anderson's new film "The Salt Trail" actually has everything it takes to be a hit movie: a story about a couple who turn crisis into new beginnings. A longing for simplicity, self-discovery and breaking out of everyday life.

The best thing about it: the movie is based on a true story. And as the saying goes, real life writes the best stories.

In "The Salt Trail", author Raynor Winn tells the story of herself and her husband Moth, who lose their house after entrusting money to a friend of her husband's, which he then squandered through a failed investment. The two become homeless. And then Moth is diagnosed with a nervous disorder. Instead of giving up, the couple decide to make a radical new start - a 1000-kilometer hike along the southwest coast of England.

The book was published in 2018 and sold over two million copies. Winn wrote two sequels, and a fourth is planned. And now the film is coming to cinemas - starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs. It will be shown in Switzerland from July 17.

However, a report has now called the story into question. The British newspaper "Observer" has investigated and makes serious accusations: there is not that much real life in the story. In particular, the crisis at the beginning of the couple's journey of self-discovery appears to be entirely self-inflicted.

60,000 pounds embezzled

The Observer tells the story like this: Raynor Winn's real name is Sally Walker, and her husband Moth's real name is Tim. They had not lost the house they shared through a friend, but because Winn had stolen around 60,000 pounds (around 64,000 francs) from a real estate agency as an accountant. When it was discovered, she reached an out-of-court settlement with her employer.

In order to repay the money, the couple took out a loan. When they were unable to pay this, their house was foreclosed on. However, they were not completely homeless - as the couple had already bought a house in France in 2007, which they still own today.

Moth's illness is also called into question: It is unlikely that he has been living with the disease for 18 years - as described in the book. The average life expectancy after diagnosis is six to eight years.

Winn rejects the accusations

Winn responded with a statement on her website: The article was "grotesquely unfair" and "highly misleading". Although she confirms that she reached an out-of-court settlement with her former employer at the time, she does not refer to embezzlement but to "mistakes" that happened before the 2008 financial crisis.

She rejects the accusation that she was never really homeless because she owned a house in France. The building was a ruin and uninhabitable at the time, explains Walker. She has also published documents from her husband's medical history to prove his illness.

Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs in "The Salt Trail". They play a couple on a hike of over 1000 kilometers. British Broadcasting Corporation and Number 9 Films Salt Path Limited

The production companies of the "Salt Trail" film adaptation told the Guardian that they had adapted the book in good faith - on the basis of the officially acquired rights. "The allegations made in the Observer relate to the book and are a matter for Raynor Winn," it said.

In response to the allegations, the publisher Penguin Books, which publishes "The Salt Trail" and other books by the author, has postponed the planned publication of Winn's latest book "On Winter Hill". It was originally due to be published in the fall.

And what was that again? Real life writes the best stories? Perhaps. But sometimes it also writes the ones where you'd better check the sources again.

More from the department