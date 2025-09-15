Royal reconciliation: Harry with the children in London? - The Gallery Prince Harry visited his old home last week and spoke to his father, King Charles III. Image: Suzanne Plunkett/PA Wire/dpa Back together in London soon? Meghan and Harry - here at a wheelchair basketball game in Vancouver, Canada, in February. Image: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP/dpa (Archivbild) Royal reconciliation: Harry with the children in London? - The Gallery Prince Harry visited his old home last week and spoke to his father, King Charles III. Image: Suzanne Plunkett/PA Wire/dpa Back together in London soon? Meghan and Harry - here at a wheelchair basketball game in Vancouver, Canada, in February. Image: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Prince Harry is thinking out loud about further visits to the UK. The family may soon be coming along too. What role do security issues and the relationship with King Charles play in this?

Last week, father and son met in London for the first time in a year and a half.

Royal supporters are hoping that the two will become closer again. Show more

After his brief visit to the UK, the disgraced Prince Harry is considering further trips to his old homeland - including with his family again. "This week has definitely brought us closer," Harry told the British Guardian when asked whether he would like to spend more time in the UK again and bring his children with him despite the difficulties with security measures.

Harry celebrates his 41st birthday today (September 15). The Guardian reported that he did not want to talk about his father, King Charles III (76), during the interview. Nevertheless, he gave the impression that he wanted to see his father more often. The Prince was quoted as saying that in the coming year, "the focus really has to be on my father".

Last week, father and son met in London for the first time in a year and a half. Royal supporters hope that the two will become closer again after many years. There was no official statement on the meeting.

Harry last visited home without Archie and Lilibet

Harry lives with his family - wife Meghan (44), son Archie (6) and daughter Lilibet (4) - in the USA. Because he had renounced his royal duties, he does not enjoy the same protection from the security authorities in the UK as other members of the royal family. A court recently confirmed this decision. Harry recently only visited the United Kingdom alone, expressly citing his defeat in court as his reason for doing so.

Meghan posted a birthday greeting for her husband in the evening. "Oh hi, birthday boy," the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram with a picture showing Harry - much younger - during his time in the British Air Force.

Harry criticizes the media

In the Guardian interview, the prince criticized parts of the British media. He argued with tabloid media in court. "I think parts of the British press want to believe that I'm unhappy - but I'm not," said Harry. "I'm very happy with myself and I like the life I'm leading." He feels a lot of support from the British public.

During his visit last week, Harry had visited the grave of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and events organized by various charities. On Friday, he made a surprise trip to Kiev in Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia.