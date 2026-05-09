  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Organic ice cream from Burehof Is Janis Ottis' strawberry ice cream the best in Switzerland?

Christian Thumshirn

9.5.2026

Award-winning ice cream from the Bernese Seeland: Janis Ottis impresses juries and ice cream fans. The Canadian came to Switzerland 40 years ago just for a job - today she is one of the most sought-after ice cream makers. What is her secret?

09.05.2026, 22:08

A simple idea turned into a recipe for success: if you refine the milk from your own farm, you earn more. This is exactly how Janis Otti got started in 2004 - together with her husband and with the support of a training program for farmers.

The idea becomes a recipe for success

What started small is now winning awards: in 2019, she won the Bio-Gourmet Bud Special Award for her ice cream. Her strawberry ice cream was particularly impressive - with a whopping 51% fruit content.

Watch the video to find out why this figure only tells half the story.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

The taste of summer. You only need four ingredients to make the best gelato

The taste of summerYou only need four ingredients to make the best gelato

Trend without end. blue News tests the Dubai ice cream - with surprising results

Trend without endblue News tests the Dubai ice cream - with surprising results