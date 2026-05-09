Award-winning ice cream from the Bernese Seeland: Janis Ottis impresses juries and ice cream fans. The Canadian came to Switzerland 40 years ago just for a job - today she is one of the most sought-after ice cream makers. What is her secret?

Christian Thumshirn

A simple idea turned into a recipe for success: if you refine the milk from your own farm, you earn more. This is exactly how Janis Otti got started in 2004 - together with her husband and with the support of a training program for farmers.

The idea becomes a recipe for success

What started small is now winning awards: in 2019, she won the Bio-Gourmet Bud Special Award for her ice cream. Her strawberry ice cream was particularly impressive - with a whopping 51% fruit content.

Watch the video to find out why this figure only tells half the story.

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