It's been quite a long time since Justin Bieber has released new songs. But the wait could soon be over, dear Beliebers, because the signs indicate that the singer is planning his comeback.

The singer posted pictures of himself in the recording studio back in October.

Now further photos on Instagram suggest that he is working on new songs.

Musician Mk.gee also revealed to the New York Times that he has been "writing and recording" with Bieber. Show more

For Beliebers, 2021 will remain an unforgettable year - because it was the last time Justin Bieber (30) released new music. That was when his album "Jusice" was released.

Since then, it has been musically quiet around the singer. His world tour announced in 2020 also had to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic. But then the concert series fell through completely when Bieber had to put down the microphone for a while for health reasons.

For several months now, rumors about a supposed comeback of the pop star have been getting louder and louder. And the musician himself has been fueling them more and more.

He recently posted a series of pictures of himself, his friends and his wife Hailey Bieber (28) from their ski vacation in Aspen in the US state of Colorado. Among them is a photo of Bieber that looks suspiciously like he's working on new tracks.

"We want your music!"

In any case, his fan base is certain - Bieber's comeback is very close. "Give me that new album," writes one follower. And another says: "We want your music!"

The 30-year-old uploaded snapshots from the studio back in October. And just recently, followers were able to enjoy possible excerpts of new music in a short Instagram story.

The singer has not yet commented on the comeback rumors. However, fans were already saying in October: "Come back, Justin Bieber!" Bieber has also teamed up with two big names. He is said to have brought producer Darkchild (47) on board, who is associated with hits such as "Say My Name" (1999) by Destiny's Child.

Mk.gee (28) is also said to be at the start. The musician, who has already worked on songs with Drake (38) and Travis Scott (33), revealed in an interview with the "New York Times" back in September that, in addition to working on his own music, he has also "written and recorded" with Bieber. "He's on the lookout," said Mk.gee.

Tickets suddenly valid again

Another incident that fans interpret as a clear indication: Allegedly, many US ticket holders* of his canceled tour received a message that their tickets were valid again.

However, no fixed date for a concert has been announced. One TikTok user commented: "I'm crying. Mine too." However, most people are convinced that this is a system error.

