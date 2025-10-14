  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Star comments on the rumor Is Katy Perry in a relationship with Canada's ex-Prime Minister Trudeau?

Noemi Hüsser

14.10.2025

Katy Perry spoke about her love life during her concert in London on Monday evening.
Katy Perry spoke about her love life during her concert in London on Monday evening.
IMAGO/SOPA Images

At a concert in London, Katy Perry caused a stir with a telling remark - fueling rumors of a relationship with ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

14.10.2025, 13:09

14.10.2025, 14:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Katy Perry turned down a marriage proposal from a fan at a concert in London, saying that he was too late.
  • Photos had previously been published showing her kissing Canada's former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a yacht.
  • Katy Perry recently announced her split from Orlando Bloom.
Show more

Singer Katy Perry (40) has opened up about her love life. In a video from her concert in London on Monday evening, which was published by the British newspaper "The Sun", she alluded to her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (53).

The pop star addresses the audience in the video and says: "London, England, are you really like this on a Monday night after a full day's work and a full day's school? No wonder I fall in love with English people all the time ... but not anymore."

During the show, she also received a surprise marriage proposal from a fan, which she turned down. "I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago," she said.

Earlier, the Daily Mail newspaper published pictures showing Katy Perry and the former Canadian prime minister kissing and hugging on board her yacht.

Rumors of a relationship between the two began in late July when the Perry and Trudeau were spotted having dinner together at a restaurant in Montreal.

Around a month earlier, Katy Perry announced her split from actor Orlando Bloom. They had been in a relationship for almost nine years and have a daughter. Trudeau separated from his ex-wife, with whom he has three children, in the summer of 2023.

More from the department

More entertainment

"Had to swerve out of the way of a garbage truck"Alec Baldwin crashes his wife's car into a tree

"This novel is an event"Dorothee Elmiger from Zurich wins the German Book Prize

Bloody conversations at the dinner table. Reese Witherspoon wanted to become a surgeon because of her parents

Bloody conversations at the dinner tableReese Witherspoon wanted to become a surgeon because of her parents