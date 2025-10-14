Katy Perry spoke about her love life during her concert in London on Monday evening. IMAGO/SOPA Images

At a concert in London, Katy Perry caused a stir with a telling remark - fueling rumors of a relationship with ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Katy Perry turned down a marriage proposal from a fan at a concert in London, saying that he was too late.

Photos had previously been published showing her kissing Canada's former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a yacht.

Katy Perry recently announced her split from Orlando Bloom. Show more

Singer Katy Perry (40) has opened up about her love life. In a video from her concert in London on Monday evening, which was published by the British newspaper "The Sun", she alluded to her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (53).

The pop star addresses the audience in the video and says: "London, England, are you really like this on a Monday night after a full day's work and a full day's school? No wonder I fall in love with English people all the time ... but not anymore."

During the show, she also received a surprise marriage proposal from a fan, which she turned down. "I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago," she said.

Earlier, the Daily Mail newspaper published pictures showing Katy Perry and the former Canadian prime minister kissing and hugging on board her yacht.

Eye-popping pictures that prove Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau ARE a couple: Passionate kisses. Roaming hands. After Orlando Bloom split, friends tell us exactly what's going on.... https://t.co/EKYHpWkLwS — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 12, 2025

Rumors of a relationship between the two began in late July when the Perry and Trudeau were spotted having dinner together at a restaurant in Montreal.

Around a month earlier, Katy Perry announced her split from actor Orlando Bloom. They had been in a relationship for almost nine years and have a daughter. Trudeau separated from his ex-wife, with whom he has three children, in the summer of 2023.

